Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash

September 19, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan who were killed in a fiery car crash Monday morning in White Plains.

On September 16 shortly after 9 a.m., Millie Sheehan, 70, and her daughter-in-law Diana Trochez Sheehan, 36, were traveling on Battle Avenue after dropping off two children at daycare when Sheehan lost control of the electric Tesla she was driving, hit a curb and a tree and crashed into an apartment building before exploding.

“We are trying to determine what happened here — if it was a mechanical issue or a personal, medical issue or something like that,” White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong told media outlets.

Reportedly, two children inside the apartment building were treated at the scene for injuries and a jogger was struck by debris.

Both women were found deceased and badly burned inside the car.

“The Greenburgh Town Board members and the entire Town of Greenburgh staff, mourn the loss that has befallen our dear friend and colleague, Councilman Francis Sheehan,” the Greenburgh Town Board said in a statement.

“We ask that you join us in expressing deepest condolences to Francis, his son and their entire family for this terrible loss. However, we ask that you honor the Sheehan family’s privacy and allow them time to grieve. If you wish to send expressions of condolence, please send them c/o Greenburgh Town Hall, to the attention of Joan Dudek.”

The Scarsdale Uniformed Firefighters Association, where Francis Sheehan, Jr. is a fire captain, have created a Meal Train for the Sheehan family, which allows people to schedule to bring food or have a meal delivered. People can sign up at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/0146w9.

Firefighters have also created a fund for the family’s four young grandchildren, called Fund The First. Contributions can be made at https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/support-for-the-youngest-sheehans-pwqkki.

Wake and funeral arrangements are still being made.