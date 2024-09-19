Support our Sponsors
St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Greenburgh News
Top News

Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash

• Bookmarks: 10

A fund has been set up to benefit the four grandchildren in the Sheehan family.
September 19, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan who were killed in a fiery car crash Monday morning in White Plains.

On September 16 shortly after 9 a.m., Millie Sheehan, 70, and her daughter-in-law Diana Trochez Sheehan, 36, were traveling on Battle Avenue after dropping off two children at daycare when Sheehan lost control of the electric Tesla she was driving, hit a curb and a tree and crashed into an apartment building before exploding.

Support our Sponsors
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York

“We are trying to determine what happened here — if it was a mechanical issue or a personal, medical issue or something like that,” White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong told media outlets.

Reportedly, two children inside the apartment building were treated at the scene for injuries and a jogger was struck by debris.

Both women were found deceased and badly burned inside the car.

“The Greenburgh Town Board members and the entire Town of Greenburgh staff, mourn the loss that has befallen our dear friend and colleague, Councilman Francis Sheehan,” the Greenburgh Town Board said in a statement.

“We ask that you join us in expressing deepest condolences to Francis, his son and their entire family for this terrible loss. However, we ask that you honor the Sheehan family’s privacy and allow them time to grieve.  If you wish to send expressions of condolence, please send them c/o Greenburgh Town Hall, to the attention of Joan Dudek.”

The Scarsdale Uniformed Firefighters Association, where Francis Sheehan, Jr. is a fire captain, have created a Meal Train for the Sheehan family, which allows people to schedule to bring food or have a meal delivered. People can sign up at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/0146w9.

Firefighters have also created a fund for the family’s four young grandchildren, called Fund The First. Contributions can be made at https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/support-for-the-youngest-sheehans-pwqkki.

Wake and funeral arrangements are still being made.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash

Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash

September 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan...
Read More
It’s Your Money. Come And Get It

It’s Your Money. Come And Get It

September 19, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of schemes out there that offer free—or at least easy—money. One should always check,...
Read More
A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play

A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play

September 18, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--       It was a transformation worth waiting for.       Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park was the scene of...
Read More
Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts

Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts

September 17, 2024
Two Irvington High School seniors have been honored for their exceptional musical talents. Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform...
Read More
Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction

Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction

September 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, this summer’s beloved public sculpture installation in the Village of Irvington, is now...
Read More
National Merit Semifinalists From Schools In The Rivertowns

National Merit Semifinalists From Schools In The Rivertowns

September 16, 2024
Ardsley (Ardsley High School): Leo Blank; Aarjav Brahmbhatt; Anhad Kataria. Dobbs Ferry (The Masters School):  Lucas Camacho; Max Lovitt; Sien...
Read More
Show & Tell

Show & Tell

September 16, 2024
SHOW & TELL: The secret life of objects  By Krista Madsen– TIME FOR A GOOD DEATH So many of us became begrudging...
Read More
Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm

Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm

September 16, 2024
Following a nearly year-long extensive search, Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT), one of the nation’s leading teacher diversity mentoring programs,...
Read More
Here Come The Candidate Debates

Here Come The Candidate Debates

September 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman and Solace Church-- In an election year, autumn is debate season, leading off with a big one...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy Scholar At Stanford

Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy Scholar At Stanford

September 14, 2024
The 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars at Stanford University includes Owen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow. Owen was selected as an emerging...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
1115 views
bookmark icon