Greenburgh NewsTop News Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash Published 10 hours ago10h ago • Bookmarks: 10 A fund has been set up to benefit the four grandchildren in the Sheehan family. September 19, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan who were killed in a fiery car crash Monday morning in White Plains. On September 16 shortly after 9 a.m., Millie Sheehan, 70, and her daughter-in-law Diana Trochez Sheehan, 36, were traveling on Battle Avenue after dropping off two children at daycare when Sheehan lost control of the electric Tesla she was driving, hit a curb and a tree and crashed into an apartment building before exploding.Support our Sponsors “We are trying to determine what happened here — if it was a mechanical issue or a personal, medical issue or something like that,” White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong told media outlets. Reportedly, two children inside the apartment building were treated at the scene for injuries and a jogger was struck by debris. Both women were found deceased and badly burned inside the car. “The Greenburgh Town Board members and the entire Town of Greenburgh staff, mourn the loss that has befallen our dear friend and colleague, Councilman Francis Sheehan,” the Greenburgh Town Board said in a statement. “We ask that you join us in expressing deepest condolences to Francis, his son and their entire family for this terrible loss. However, we ask that you honor the Sheehan family’s privacy and allow them time to grieve. If you wish to send expressions of condolence, please send them c/o Greenburgh Town Hall, to the attention of Joan Dudek.” The Scarsdale Uniformed Firefighters Association, where Francis Sheehan, Jr. is a fire captain, have created a Meal Train for the Sheehan family, which allows people to schedule to bring food or have a meal delivered. People can sign up at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/0146w9. Firefighters have also created a fund for the family's four young grandchildren, called Fund The First. Contributions can be made at https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/support-for-the-youngest-sheehans-pwqkki. Wake and funeral arrangements are still being made. Come And Get It September 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of schemes out there that offer free—or at least easy—money. One should always check,... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsTop News A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play September 18, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- It was a transformation worth waiting for. Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park was the scene of... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts September 17, 2024 Two Irvington High School seniors have been honored for their exceptional musical talents. Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington NewsLifestyles Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction September 17, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, this summer’s beloved public sculpture installation in the Village of Irvington, is now... Read More School News National Merit Semifinalists From Schools In The Rivertowns September 16, 2024 Ardsley (Ardsley High School): Leo Blank; Aarjav Brahmbhatt; Anhad Kataria. Dobbs Ferry (The Masters School): Lucas Camacho; Max Lovitt; Sien... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsLifestyles Show & Tell September 16, 2024 SHOW & TELL: The secret life of objects By Krista Madsen– TIME FOR A GOOD DEATH So many of us became begrudging... Read More Irvington News Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm September 16, 2024 Following a nearly year-long extensive search, Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT), one of the nation’s leading teacher diversity mentoring programs,... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Here Come The Candidate Debates September 15, 2024 By Barrett Seaman and Solace Church-- In an election year, autumn is debate season, leading off with a big one... 