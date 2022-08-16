Advertisement
Greenburgh News

GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

Greenburgh's new Police Chief, Kobie Powell
August 16, 2022

The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Captain Kobie Powell  to assume the position of Chief of Police of the Greenburgh Police Department. Chief Powell enjoys a close bond and long history with Greenburgh, as he resides in the Town, was raised ninth Town, educated within the Greenburgh School System, and has worked for our community for the entirety of his life.

Chief Powell’s story of “ascending through the ranks,” during his nearly 25-year tenure with the GPD, to ultimately oversee the department, staffed by 115 sworn officers and 42 civilians, with an annual budget of $25.5 million, which reflects the new Chief’s perseverance and his dedication to Greenburgh and its residents. Chief Powell’s drive and commitment to law enforcement and personal/professional excellence has been the hallmark of his success.

Chief Powell enjoys strong educational and employment credentials. He has earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mercy College, Summa Cum Laude, and served on the GPD for nearly 25 years in nearly every line and supervisory position, including:

Police Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, Police Lieutenant-Commanding Officer Special Investigation Unit, Police Captain-Commanding Officer Professional Standards Division.

Chief Powell will be the first African American chosen to serve in the role of Greenburgh Chief of Police, as he was the first to serve as a Captain within its ranks.

Chief Powell will replace former Chief, Chris McNerney, who resigned to become the Police Chief of Larchmont, and Interim Chief George Longworth, former Police Chief of Dobbs Ferry and Westchester County Commissioner of Public Safety. McNerney took a leave from his position in a law firm to oversee Greenburgh’s force until the conclusion of the Civil Service procedure required for the hiring of a new Chief.

Chief Powell will assume the position on August 22, 2022.  There will be a formal ceremony at the September 14, 2022 Town Board meeting.

