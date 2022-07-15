Environmental NewsTarrytown News Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified Published 7 hours ago7h ago July 15, 2022 By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities to take actions that further the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. The grant was awarded in response to the Village’s success in promoting Sustainable Westchester’s EnergySmart Homes community campaign to homeowners. Enough of us responded – by switching from gas- or oil-fired heat to electric heat pumps, or by adding significant energy-efficient upgrades to their homes – to qualify for the grant. The money is being used to purchase electric-powered landscape-maintenance equipment for the Village Dept of Parks and Recreation. According to Parks Foreman Anthony Ross, the Village will buy two commercial-grade electric lawn mowers, along with several high-power electric leaf blowers, plus additional equipment including extra batteries and chargers. Anthony also mentioned an ambitious, if tentative plan to build, somewhere on public property, a storage shed with a solar roof and batteries. That would allow charging landscape equipment without the need for connection to grid power, using a mini version of a DC microgrid. Microgrids are a concept that will become more useful as the build-out of distributed renewable power generation gains momentum. The energy storage within a microgrid will let communities ride out failures of the main power grid, as well as increase the overall efficiency of renewable energy distribution.Advertisement The Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) is a volunteer, citizen-led committee established by the Village of Tarrytown in 1974 to advise the mayor, the Board of Trustees and other local boards on environmental matters. tarrytownenvironmental.org Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Community News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown July 15, 2022 This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified July 15, 2022 By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities... Read More Rivertowns Sports After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field July 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Longtime members of Sleepy Hollow Country Club can remember the boy Cameron Young out on the course,... Read More Rivertowns Sports Patriots FC: In It to Win It at the National Level July 14, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington’s Michael Friedlander began nurturing a dream 11 years ago. He would start a girls’ youth soccer... Read More Health News COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care? July 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The Town of Greenburgh has announced that all visitors, including attendees at Town Council meetings, are required... Read More Arts & Entertainment Irvington Shakespeare Company’s Free Outdoor Festival To Serenade the Rivertowns, July 15-31 July 12, 2022 By Paula Romanow Etzel— “This bud of love by summer’s ripening breath may prove a beauteous flower when next we... Read More Health News Sleepy Hollow News Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine July 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A physician at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been recognized for his work in the field... Read More Local Charities Children’s Village: A Haven for Kids Who Need One July 11, 2022 The Children’s Village (CV) founded its 180-acre residential campus in Dobbs Ferry in 1901, and today it is a nationally... Read More Environmental News County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property July 10, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of... Read More Community News Irvington News Beloved Irvington Police Officer Succumbs to Brain Tumor July 8, 2022 A true son of Irvington has departed this life, the village where he grew up and the Police Department he... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint