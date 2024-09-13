Support our Sponsors
Arts & Entertainment
Historic Rivertowns

Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Opens Friday the 13th

Headless Horseman display at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze.
September 12, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor is kicking off its 20th anniversary on Friday the 13th.

The Blaze, which features thousands of intricately carved Jack O’Lanterns in dozens of creative displays, will light up the historic site in Croton-on-Hudson for 52 evenings from Sept. 13 to Nov. 17.

Some new attractions this year include a giant Kraken rising from the Croton River and a festive pumpkin birthday cake, as well as the chance to experience a new VIP speakeasy along the pumpkin trail.

Historic Hudson Valley members can attend for free. Special $20 tickets are available on Monday-Wednesday nights after 8 p.m.

The new Gourd & Goblet Tavern, situated in an 18th Century inn, offers snacks, cocktails and mocktails, along with tavern games.

Van Cortlandt Manor is located at 525 South Riverside Avenue, just off Route 9.

Meanwhile, Legendary Tours of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside also opens on Friday the 13th.

Van Cortlandt.

For more information, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Tickets are only available online.

