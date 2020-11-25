Grants Available To Pay Your Mortgage!

November 25, 2020

If you are a Westchester homeowner who has missed mortgage payments due to COVID-19, or have a forbearance agreement, Community Housing Innovations has government grants that can pay up to four months of mortgage payments, property taxes, and insurance.

Go to www.communityhousing.org to see if you qualify, or call 914-595-0992 to speak with one of our counselors.

All of our services are free.

This program expires at the end of 2020 so seek CHI’s assistance as soon as possible.