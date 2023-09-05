Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School

September 5, 2023

Along with their regular teachers and school administrators, students at Tarrytown’s Washington Irving School had a few extra adults there to greet them Tuesday morning, the opening day of the school year. Governor Kathy Hochul, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and County Executive George Latimer stopped in to say “hi” and to talk money.

Hochul noted how the state had just release $108 million to deal with the mental health issues and learning losses that schools across the state are coping with post-pandemic. “We have money on the table to support it as well as our record investment in education, $34.5 billion, as well as all kinds of support for our schools,” she said.

“It’s critically important to us, and that’s why we’re here today,” Hochul concluded “–to welcome students back, thank our teachers, thank our principals, thank our school superintendents and our leaders who are so invested in making sure our kids have the best shot in life.”