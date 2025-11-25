Gov.-Hopeful Stefanik Receives Lawler Endorsement

November 25, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The election for governor in New York State is a year away, but the campaigning and mudslinging is already underway.

During a rally Monday at the Pearl River Elks Lodge, spearheaded by the Rockland County Republican and Conservative parties, Congressman Mike Lawler publicly endorsed colleague Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for New York’s highest seat.

Support our Sponsors



Stefanik, 41, who resides in upstate Schuylerville, is currently serving her sixth term representing New York’s 21st District, which she captured in 2014 as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. She is the chairwoman of House Republican leadership.

“We need a fighter for governor. We need someone who makes sure New York is open for business. Elise Stefanik is a fighter for her district, a fighter for our state, a fighter for our country. She is someone who shouldn’t be underestimated,” said Lawler, who represents New York’s 17th District, which includes most of the rivertowns.

“She has taken on the big fight. She has stood up for Americans. She has stood up for New Yorkers. One party rule has run this state into the ground,” Lawler said. “Elise has been a leader on issue after issue. She is someone who is respected by her colleagues and feared by her opponents. Governor Hochul knows she’s going to get her ass kicked by Elise Stefanik.”

A poll released last week by the Siena Research Institute revealed Hochul, New York’s first female governor, with a 20-point lead over Stefanik.

Stefanik called Hochul “an accidental governor.”

“We desperately need new leadership and a fresh approach,” she said. “I have always put New Yorkers first. At every opportunity, she puts New Yorkers last. She has turned her back on men and women in law enforcement. New York has a safety crisis, a crime crisis, an energy crisis and an unaffordability crisis. This is a team effort to fire Kathy Hochul and save New York once and for all.”

Hochul recently responded to some remarks Stefanik made against her, saying, “My message to Elise Stefanik is simple: New York doesn’t want a governor who sells them out to Trump 100% of the time, and refuses to stand up for our kids. MAGA cheerleading season is over. I’m ready for this fight.”

Both Hochul and Stefanik are expected to face primaries in their parties prior to the general election.