Community News
Dobbs Ferry News

Gould Park Improvements in Dobbs Ferry Nearing Completion

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo speaking Monday at Westchester County Executive George Latimer's weekly show.
July 17, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Improvements to Gould Park in Dobbs Ferry are expected to be completed this summer.

During an appearance on Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s Weekly Update Monday, Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo said the major renovations to the park on Ashford Avenue should be done “in the next few weeks.”

“It represents a significant investment in our village,” Rossillo said.

The improvements at the popular park near the village’s pool will feature new playground equipment, a new basketball court, LED lighting and refurbished drainage.

Meanwhile, in response to a survey that drew more than 1,400 suggestions, Rossillo mentioned several upgrades being made in the village to attract residents and visitors to the downtown area.

Rossillo said new signage was being put in place to direct people to restaurants and other businesses in the center of the village.

WiFi service has also been enhanced and trees and shrubs have been spruced up to provide better aesthetics.

“Little improvements to enhance the downtown experience,” he said. “We have a very walkable, vibrant downtown.”

Rossillo also noted that Dobbs Ferry was recently awarded a Climate Smart Silver Certificate.

“It reflects our commitment to creating a more sustainable Dobbs Ferry,” he said.

 

 

 

bookmark icon