GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

March 29, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second term in office in November.

Doug Colety, chairman of the Westchester Republican Committee, has announced that Christine Sculti, who has never run for public office, has been endorsed to try to unseat Latimer.

Sculti has already made history by being the first woman nominated by a major party to run for Westchester’s highest seat.

“Our committee is ecstatic that Christine Sculti is jumping into the race for county executive,” Colety stated. “Christine leads an exceptional slate of county candidates, all of whom are committed to restoring fiscal sanity and slamming the brakes on out-of-control taxes and spending from our one-party county government. She is ready to lead and has the qualifications and experience to be a great county executive. Our party is committed to delivering a historic victory for Westchester.”

Sculti, who graduated from Fordham University, resides in Mamaroneck. A longtime county employee, she worked as a chief advisor under former County Executive Rob Astorino and for former Yonkers Mayor Phil Amicone in different roles.

She is Vice President of a family-owned business and a corporate business development manager for an international business.

“With so many people and families in Westchester hurting as a result of one-party rule in Albany and White Plains, I can’t wait to help bring common sense back to county government,” Sculti told News 12.

