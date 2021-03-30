Government News
Local News
Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns

GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

• Bookmarks: 1

Christine Sculti
March 29, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second term in office in November.

Doug Colety, chairman of the Westchester Republican Committee, has announced that Christine Sculti, who has never run for public office, has been endorsed to try to unseat Latimer.

Sculti has already made history by being the first woman nominated by a major party to run for Westchester’s highest seat.

“Our committee is ecstatic that Christine Sculti is jumping into the race for county executive,” Colety stated. “Christine leads an exceptional slate of county candidates, all of whom are committed to restoring fiscal sanity and slamming the brakes on out-of-control taxes and spending from our one-party county government. She is ready to lead and has the qualifications and experience to be a great county executive. Our party is committed to delivering a historic victory for Westchester.”

Sculti, who graduated from Fordham University, resides in Mamaroneck. A longtime county employee, she worked as a chief advisor under former County Executive Rob Astorino and for former Yonkers Mayor Phil Amicone in different roles.

She is Vice President of a family-owned business and a corporate business development manager for an international business.

“With so many people and families in Westchester hurting as a result of one-party rule in Albany and White Plains, I can’t wait to help bring common sense back to county government,” Sculti told News 12.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

March 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...
Read More
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...
Read More
Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The old adage that cats have nine lives may be an overstatement, but one feline, Irvington’s The...
Read More
Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

March 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel As spring approaches, restaurants and bars are beginning to come alive, albeit cautiously. But the real “canary...
Read More
One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

March 25, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- The recent passage of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) and its funding for schools should bring...
Read More
There Is Joy In This Place

There Is Joy In This Place

March 25, 2021
A View From Inside The Westchester County Center   By Sarah LeBuhn, RN-- As someone who grew up in the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic

Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic

March 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  A Dobbs Ferry resident was among seven women recognized this week by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea...
Read More
Learning Together Provides Free Innovative After School Programs

Learning Together Provides Free Innovative After School Programs

March 25, 2021
By Shana Liebman– While it’s been a bleak year, there is at least one good thing that came out of...
Read More
Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

March 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

March 24, 2021
by Robert Kimmel--- For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
50 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *