Goosefeather Named One of Best New Restaurants in the U.S.

November 19, 2020

By Linda Viertel—

In the midst of a global pandemic, Esquire magazine’s Food and Drinks Editor, Jeff Gordinier, traversed America as did culture-and-lifestyle director, Kevin Sintumuang; they both managed to criss-cross the country in search of the best new restaurants they could find. One of their 23 honorees is Tarrytown’s Goosefeather at the Tarrytown House Estate.

“I’m so honored to receive this recognition from Esquire magazine, especially in these difficult times.” Chef Dale Talde said. “ We would not have made the list if not for my partner and wife Agnes, and my talented team, but also not without the tremendous support of our customers, who have remained loyal even through a global pandemic. I am overwhelmed by the support and recognition and look forward to continuing to serve the community for years to come.”

Chef Dale Talde’s Hong Kong inspired cuisine, sourced from local farms, combines the best of Asian-style dishes with pub appeal. (see,”Goosefeather Brings Seasonal Modern Chinese Dining to Tarrytown” at:thehudsonindependent.com, October 4, 2019) And, as medical protocols changed, often daily these past many months, he was creative in extending his service from the beautiful King Mansion unto the glorious green lawn expanse- all socially distanced, of course. Food, wine and holiday celebrations have been carefully orchestrated, which has kept his restaurant a popular destination as our rivertown economy has opened up.

Esquire’s Gordinier responded to the question of why anyone would hand out restaurant awards when the industry is struggling to survive, when so many restaurants are either going under or doing take-out and delivery just to get by: “Well,” he commented, “we’re doing it as an expression of support—love, really—for the chefs and bartenders and servers and dishwashers and maître d’s who are fighting that fight every day. We have decided to celebrate them, and we’ve done that by meeting them where they are in the midst of this crisis.”