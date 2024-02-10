Goodbye River City; Hello Club Car Grille

February 10, 2024

By Shana Liebman–

After 25 years, River City Grille in Irvington closes on February 10 — making way for a new restaurant, to be called Club Car Grille when it opens in March.

Bobby Manza, who opened River City Grille in 1998, says that he decided to close the popular restaurant in September 2023, on the eve of its 25th anniversary. “I just decided it was time for something else in life,” he says.

“It’s been an amazing run in Irvington. We have felt so much support in the community, but everything comes to an end,” he added. Although Manza has no specific plans for the future, he says, “I’m going to just take some time to relax and unwind and figure out my next step.” He will, however, miss his patrons. “So many people. So many friends that we’ve made. It’s going to be very different without having that social part of my life.”

River City Grille, located on Broadway just off Main Street, originated in the 1940s as a railroad car that housed a diner called Benny’s. “In the basement, you can still see the hitch they dropped and then drove the front of the truck away,” Manza says. “Benny changed it over to seafood because he was really known as a seafood chef.” After 50 years, Benny’s turned the space over to a restaurant called Captain Den’s (1994-1998).

Manza took over in 1998 with a new American menu that lasted for about 19 years. He pivoted to Italian American dishes during the pandemic. “When Covid hit, we changed over from our eclectic American food over to Southern Italian food because we were limited to takeout, and I just felt like it lent itself better to trays of food,” he explains.

Over the past 25 years, River City Grille has been a beloved spot for birthday parties, bar mitzvahs and anniversaries. “We’ve watched everybody’s kids turn into adults,” Manza says. “People have been reminding me of all the celebrations that went on here throughout the years. Everybody has been telling me how we’ve been part of the fabric of their life.”

And not just in good times. “After 9-11, the community came together here when people weren’t going into the city. It’s a good feeling that you’ve created a place where people go when they feel shaken or uneasy, and they want to be around friends and locals and feel welcome.”

When Manza decided to call it quits, he sent out an email looking for a new owner. “It was important to me to keep this location going as a valuable restaurant. So I was intent on passing the torch rather than just looking to sell the restaurant.” Matt Kay, who owns the cozy, casual Hudson Social in Dobbs Ferry, saw Manza’s email and reached out the same day.

Kay, who was born and raised in Dobbs Ferry and opened Hudson Social in 2019, says taking over the Grille seemed like a great way to grow his brand and keep the creative juices flowing. He also loved the idea that the space had once been Benny’s, also the name of a diner in Pauling, NY that his restaurateur grandparents had loved and then tried to recreate.

Plus, there is the train motif: River City Grille used to be a railroad car, and Hudson Social is located at the Dobbs Ferry train station. (Hence, the name: Club Car Grille.) “I seem to not be able to get away from trains,” Kay laughs.

Kay says he plans to make minor design changes to the interior and that the new spot will be “a classic American grill serving steak, seafood, and chops (to pay homage to Benny’s).”

It will be more formal and elevated than Hudson Social, with white tablecloths, a raw bar, and an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients. The menu, still in progress, will be shaped by the chef whom they hope to hire before they open at the end of March.

“Matt Kay is a talented chef,” Manza says, noting that he’s also grateful that Kay offered his staff jobs. “I was really happy about that, because I have more than a handful of people who’ve worked for me for 10 or 15 or 20 years.”