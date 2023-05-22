Golf Clinic in Tarrytown

By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently gave final approval of financial incentives for the major...Read More
May 22, 2023
Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last
May 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— According to the U. S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered near the border of Hastings-on-Hudson and...Read More
Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers
May 19, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- The phrase “to gather” is literally in The Masters School’s mission statement, and on April 29 a...Read More
Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools
May 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown native is returning home to lead the public school district. Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who has...Read More
Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship
May 18, 2023
Summer 2023 Pruning Project Phase II www.frw-ttown.org Objective Phase II pruning project of shrubs at RiverWalk Park in Tarrytown will...Read More
School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts
May 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update
May 16, 2023
May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial...Read More
Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers
May 15, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to...Read More
Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions
May 14, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was still eight years off when...Read More
