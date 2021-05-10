Community News
Historic Rivertown's History and News
Local News

Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow

Armando "Chick" Galella (center) was joined by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and others at memorial dedication.
May 10, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Margaret J. Horan Gold Star Mothers’ Memorial was unveiled Sunday, May 9th at Horan’s Landing Park in Sleepy Hollow.

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

The Memorial is a project initiated by Armando “Chick” Galella, a 100-year-old Sleepy Hollow resident and decorated WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor. The committee charged with raising the funds necessary for the Memorial’s commission announced the successful conclusion of the $100,000 campaign at Galella’s 100th birthday celebration on January 1, 2021. The campaign was in partnership with The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

The goal was to commission and erect a Gold Star Mother Memorial to honor Margaret J Horan, mother of John J Horan, who was killed December 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor. In honoring Mrs. Horan, the memorial also honors all Gold Star Mothers.

“I couldn’t think of a better day for us to unveil this memorial than Mother’s Day. Words of gratitude are not enough,” Galella said. “I want to thank the many donors who helped make this dream come true. My special thanks go to our partners the Historical Society, the Village of Sleepy Hollow and all those special friends and neighbors who donated.”

Among those on hand for the dedication were Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senator Pete Harckham and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray.

“At 100 years young, and a NYS Veteran’s Hall of Fame Honoree, Chick has never wavered in Veterans causes,” Stewart-Cousins said. “I thank him for initiating this project and so appreciate the efforts by the Gold Star Mother Memorial Committee of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, the Village of Sleepy Hollow, and all the donors who have contributed $100,000 to successfully create this memorial sculpture Horan’s Landing Park.”

“This memorial recognizes and honors the sacrifices Mrs. Horan and all Gold Star Mothers undertook when their brave military sons and daughters made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Harckham said. “On this Mother’s Day, let us remember the deep loss and amazing strength of our Gold Star Mothers—they are an inspiration to us all.”

The Gold Mother Memorial Committee of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown comprises: Vivian Allen, President of the Gold Star Mothers of Hudson Valley. Vivian of Chester, New York lost her son 1st Lieutenant Lou Allen in 2005 while serving in Iraq; Michael Dawley, a Sleepy Hollow resident, President of Bluefin Partners, LLC, and retired Managing Director of Goldman Sachs; Ms. MaryAnn Ragusa a 1996 graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School and a veteran’s advocate; Colonel Adam Subervi, USMC; Lt. Colonel (ret.) Kurt Perhach, U.S. Army. Other members include Chick’s sons, Armando, and Michael, and his Michael’s wife Donna Baer.

The life-size bronze is the work of distinguished sculptor, Andrew Chernak. Chernak is a decorated Vietnam War Veteran whose work is internationally acclaimed.

