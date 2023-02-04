Go Back to the Drawing Board on ADUs

February 4, 2023

To the Editor:

The future of single-family neighborhoods in Tarrytown is at stake. The Mayor and Board of Trustees are preparing to vote on the rezoning of single-family neighborhoods to allow for ADUs–Accessory Dwelling Units on single-family properties, in form of additional buildings or converted garages, among others. This sweeping change from single- to multi-family zoning would have potentially devastating effects on the property values and quality of life of homeowners. As the proposed law is written, practically any single-family home in Tarrytown could be converted to a multi-family unit, without regard to such important concerns as parking, neighborhood character, density, and resident sentiment.

The Village Government is proposing this law without having shared crucial data. Concerned residents of Tarrytown are therefore asking the Mayor and Board of Trustees to pause and perform the necessary due diligence before voting on such a sweeping change in the Village we love. In particular, we are asking for independently verified research on essential questions, including the following:

Advertisement

The proposed law would affect several thousand residents and their investments. The Village has neither directly contacted affected homeowners about the proposed law, nor surveyed them. What does the majority of single-family homeowners want?

What would be the costs to homeowners who don’t want ADUs but would have to live next to one? One ADU will affect multiple homes in its vicinity. How will the property values and quality of life of those homes be affected? In particular, how will the increase in density, traffic, and noise on one hand, and the loss of open space, safety, and privacy on the other hand affect property values and quality of life?

The Village Government has argued that ADUs are needed for affordable housing. But Tarrytown already has well above-average affordable housing when compared to other municipalities in Westchester County. Tarrytown also has more rental units than many of the villages in the area. Why do we need more? And what effect will ever more density have on the character of the town that has been touted as “one of the best places” to live?

Hochul has called for a 3% increase in housing within 3 years. How close is Tarrytown to reaching this goal? The current YMCA development will add 109 units. How many more units are needed to reach the goal, if any?

Hochul allows for “any means” to reach the housing quota, including the conversion of empty office buildings. Has the Board explored any options other than ADUs for Tarrytown?

Many concerned residents are at a loss. What is the rationale for changing the zoning of 60% of Tarrytown from single to multi-family? It doesn’t appear to make sense, will destroy our neighborhoods, and devalue our life investments.

We ask the Mayor and Board of Trustees of Tarrytown to go back to the drawing board and provide the population with independently researched data on these and the other essential questions. For a detailed list of these questions, see https://tinyurl.com/Tarrytown-Questions.

The potential impact of the proposed law is unknown and may be devastating to Tarrytown’s homeowners. It should not move forward without significantly more research and scrutiny.

ADUs will be on the agenda of a public hearing at the Tarrytown Village Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 pm.

Sincerely,

Elisabeth Gareis

Tarrytown, NY

Questions for Mayor and Board of Trustees of Tarrytown



The following questions have been raised by concerned residents during the Jan. 3, 2023 hearing at the Village of Tarrytown and in n eighborhood f orums. We are asking the Mayor and Board of Trustees to address the questions prior to a vote on the proposed law.

Rationale (State Mandates and Incentives)



• It has been argued that ADUs increase affordable housing. Tarrytown has above – average affordable

housing. In the spirit of transparency, what are the reasons for this law?

• Are there incentives to have a specific number of ADUs in Tarrytown? If so, can the issue be addressed by working with existing , illegal ADUs (i.e., to legalize them if they are in compliance or make them compliant if they are not)?

• The governor suggested that local governments can “ shape building capacity . . . redevelop old malls or bu ildings, office parks, incentivize new housing production or just update the zoning rules to reduce the

barriers.” The Tarrytown Board of Trustees seems hellbent on the easiest of these approaches — at the smallest cost to the Village (incl. no board review, etc.), but the largest cost to single – family homeowners. Rather than devalue our already dense single – family neighborhoods, what other, creative ways can any quota be reached ?

• Why can’t we continue with a case – by – case scenario, rather than changing the en tire zoning law for single – family homes? We know that the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals fully support ADUs ; so why not just leave the zoning as it is and let people ask for a variance i f they want to build an ADU ?

• Is the rationale to create a ffordable housing for seniors? How many seniors are affected? Are all of them aware of the tax exemption law? If not, how many seniors will still be affected after they learn about the law?

• Is the rationale to create affordable housing for students? What is the expected rent for an ADU? Is it more affordable for students than already existing rentals in Tarrytown?

• Is it to fulfill a quota on housing, in particular Gov. Hochul’s mandate to raise housing by 3% within 3 years? If so, how close is Tarrytown to reaching this goal? The YMCA development will add 109 units. How many more are needed? Gov. Hochul’s mandate allows for “any means” to reach the quota. What means, other than ADUs, can be considered?



Communication and Polling

• We need resear ch to determine the public’s desire for such a change, as well as the impact this change will have in home values, quality of life, safety, schools, traffic, the environment, and taxes. We ask the Board to furnish the results of this research to the public by distributing them to all residents and taxpayers, as the proposal will have a profound impact on the village.

• Many stakeholders will be affected by this, yet the public has been largely unaware. We trust in the government to do their duty: To research the issues objectively, inform the public of pros and cons , andn provide creative alternative solutions . Most important: L isten if to the majority, if the majority does not want ADUs.

• To listen to the majority, find out what the majority of people want. There was a survey for the study of the police. How about doing a survey on ADUs to see what people’s concerns are ?

• The last time we had an election for mayor and board of trustees, we d idn’t hear about this. A decision this far reaching should be made by the people and not by the mayor and board. How can we determine what the people want? Who wants ADUs? What is the ratio of proponents vs opponents?

Research and Due Diligence

• Why are we doing this in a way that seems to be very quick?

• We have thus far heard only about the benefits of ADUs from the Village Government. Has there been any research done on the negative effects (e.g., more taxes, more tr affic, and more people we don’t know in the neighborhood)?

• ADUs have had a devastating effect in other communities (e.g., in Rockland County), where poverty rates increase, the schools begin to fail, crime increases, and aggressive real estate predators ta ke advantage of the weakened zoning laws. Can the Board supply research on communities where added ADUs have had negative effects? We need due diligence.

• The Environmental Impact Study is invalid.

* How many ADUs would Tarrytown get (1 or 50 or more)? This is not clear.

* If we don’t know how many people will come, how can an environmental impact assessment be valid? How will the school district be impacted? How will our fire rating and law enforcement be impacted? We need to have more information.

• The Environ mental Impact study doesn’t provide sufficient information. We need to study this better to

make an educated decision.

* How would ADUs affect our water pressure?

* How would they affect garbage collection?

* How would they affect parking?

* How would they affect the safety of our streets in neighborhoods where children walk and play on the streets?

* How would they affect the school district? We already have a shortage of teachers. What is the plan for providing educational services?

* How would ADUs affect our taxes? Taxes will go up if there are more students in the schools.

* It’s not cheap to rent. A 2 – bedroom goes for $2,500. How would ADUs add to affordable housing? College students will still not be able to afford it.

• Most of what the Village Government has presented is guesswork and includes inaccurate information. For instance, the number of ADUs in surrounding villages was presented as a projection of how many ADUs can be expected in Tarrytown although the villages are not comparable in the proposed regula tions. (For more on this topic, see “Comparability with Near – By Villages” below.) Will the Village issue a correction for the misleading data they presented ? Will the Village, in a spirit of full disclosure and transparency, engage independent experts to p roduce data – driven, accurate projections on the impact of ADUs in Tarrytown?



Property Values and Quality of Life

• How are ADUs going to affect neighborhoods with small lots (R 5 – 10) in terms of the property values of homeowners with no ADUs living next to properties with ADUs? What are the effects of the added noise and car traffic, and the loss of parking, open space, and safety (unknown and frequently changing people in the neighborhood) on the property values?

• People work hard to buy a single – fam ily home. ADUs may bring a steady stream of ever changing tenants into the neighborhood; i.e., you may have a bad tenant living next door and are forced to live with it . That was not the neighborhood that you went into. The stress, fear , and other losses (q uiet, parking, open space) have a significant and permanent impact on quality of life. What right does the Village government have to devalue our quality of life and our property values?

• The argument is properties with ADUs gain in value. What if the asses sed value on properties with ADUs does not go up incrementally to justify the added stress on the schools and the added stress on parking and other infrastructure aspects ?

• Has it been considered that it only takes one ADU to impact 4 other properties? Eve n if the Village limits ADUs to 10 units, that’s 40 houses potentially impacted.