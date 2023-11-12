Sponsor
Irvington News

Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin

Proprietor Katherine Medina in front of her new home on Irvington's North Astor Street
November 11, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Newly-renovated space on North Astor Street offered Katherine Medina a chance to move her salon, Aesthetics by KM, from Dobbs Ferry to Irvington’s station area and grow her clientele. A licensed Esthetician, Medina specializes in anti-aging and acne treatment but offers a range of skin treatments including hydrodermabrasion, dermaplaning and electronic body sculpting, along with more traditional beauty salon services like waxing and lash extension.

There’s even something for men, who can get deep cleansing, exfoliation and ingrown hair removal. Katherine, as her web site says, “has a passion for making everyone feel comfortable in their own skin.”

As has become common practice in the rivertowns, the local Chamber of Commerce, in this case the Rivertowns Chamber was there with their giant scissors and red ribbon to celebrate another new business in town., Also there was County Legislator David Imamura with a framed proclamation declaring November 11 Aesthetics by KM Day and a smaller certificate from State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Not to be outdone, Irvington Mayor Brian Smith presented Medina with her new hometown’s welcome certificate.

To learn more, visit their web site: info@aestheticsbykm.com

Aesthetics by KM, 16 N. Astor Street, Irvington; 914-219-4305. By appointment only

Read or leave a comment on this story...

