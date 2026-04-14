GET YOUR DUCKS IN A ROW: THE DERBY AND YMCA’s HEALTHY KIDS DAY IS COMING ON APRIL 25

April 14, 2026

By Bob Kimmell–

Two community organizations are once again combining their most popular annual events to attract hundreds of participants to Patriots Park on Saturday, April 25th. Presented together, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s Duck Derby and the Family YMCA of Tarrytown’s Healthy Kids Day have consistently drawn large numbers of fans.

Attendees will be enjoying a range of activities offering fun, excitement and information, designed both for youngsters and adults as well. The events get underway at 11:00 a.m. and conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m.

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The Senior Operations Director of the Family YMCA, Melissa Weaver described Healthy Kids Day as furthering the “National YMCA initiative to reduce screen time and increase family fun time. This community-friend raiser is a great way to put some play in your day!” she said.

“There will be several attractions which were obtained by the Family Y to expand this year’s event to make it our best event ever,” Weaver noted, “…such as rides from FunFlatables, including a Rockwall and a Ride on Train, along with face-painting, games, arts and crafts, music and over 40 community vendor tables and more!”

“Back by popular demand, will be the Bubble Bus, and we are pleased to offer two STEM/STEAM based activity vendors, Mad Science and MakeInspires,” Weaver added, urging that people, “come spend the day and visit one of the many local businesses and community organizations.”

Access for each child, two years and up, to the Y’s variety of activities, including all of its rides and games, requires a special wristband. “We are still charging just $10 to make it affordable to families,” explained Lesa Dalton, the Y’s Senior Director of Administration. The wristbands can be purchased at the YMCA tent, which will be conveniently located near the park entrance, off Route 9 near the library. They may also be bought prior to the event through the Y’s website, https://www.ymcatarrytown.org/ and be picked up at the Y tent.

Money raised by the Family Y through Healthy Kids Day supports paid member­ship and programming for underprivileged youth, as well as other programs directed at “services for adults, families and children in need.”

A Tarrytown Fire Department unit is among the vendors offering various selections of food to satisfy attendees’ appetites. Engine 79, Hope Hose Company, No 1, has become known for its barbecued “burgers and dogs.” Other food vendors include Arthur Avenue Wood Fired Pizza, and Jimmy Soft Serve.

For the Rotary’s 19th consecutive Duck Derby, an event that has seen as many as 2,000 miniature rubber duckies stream down the park’s Andre Brook in past Derbies, there will be six preliminary race heats. Those lucky enough to have adopted a winner in those six heats receive a prize of $100 and a shot at competing in the grand finale race. The adopter of that winning duck in that grand finale race takes home a $1,500 prize.

The Derby’s first race gets underway at approximately 11:15 a.m., with each heat following at about thirty-minute intervals, and the grand finale scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Duckies will be available for adoption at the Rotary table set up at the park. Adoptions prior to the event can also be secured by visiting the Rotary’s website, https://tarrytownrotary.org. As they have for past Derbies, a single, little yellow Ducky can be adopted for $10. A “6Quak” costs $50, while a tub of 13 adopted ducks can be had for $100.

The Derby was the brainstorm of Mimi Godwin, currently the Tarrytown Rotary President, who championed the idea for a couple of years before it was accepted. The first race took place in 2008, along with the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. As Rotarian JoAnne Murray, a co-organizer of the event, now describes it, “The return of the Ducks at the Rotary Duck Race has become a tradition for so many children.”

Godwin and Murray, have maintained active roles in the event throughout the years. Costumed to appear as large duckies, the pair traditionally roam the park, offering answers to spectators’ queries, assisting in the start of races and generally offering aid when necessary.

The Derby event, of course, requires a number of Rotary members to keep activities moving, As Godwin and Murrray explain it, “All Rotarians work so hard to make it a fun event and one that will allow Rotary to continue to support community organizations and offer scholarships to deserving students.”

They also expressed their appreciation to Tarrytown’s Hope and Conqueror Fire Department which maintains a stream of water going down Andre Brook so that the duckies move swiftly during the Derby races. Tarrytown’s Recreation Department also deserves thanks for cleaning up the park and stream ahead of and after the events. Also worthy of commendation is the Village’s Ambulance Department for maintaining an ambulance at the park, should it be required for an emergency.

Local businesses and organizations contribute funds for the events as sponsors to serve the public and the Family YMCA’s and Rotary’s charitable pursuits for the communities. The are recognized by posters and by other means at the event.

If weather conditions prevent the activities on April 25, it will be rescheduled for Saturday, May 2.

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