Get Your COVID, Flu and RSV Vaccines at Home

October 16, 2023

If you are homebound or know of an elderly resident who is homebound and you want to get a Covid booster shot, flu vaccine or need a home visit – you are in luck! Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service has started a new service –housecalls like the old fashioned doctor. It is a community paramedicine program. They will stop by at your house and provide you with the vaccines and booster shots. Email covid@scarsdalevac.com or call 914 722-2288. This service is available to anyone, anywhere in the county.

It’s a great service that many people will benefit from. My mom is almost 99 years old and has benefitted from the service. The paramedics are fantastic, caring and efficient. House calls for the elderly is also safer for the frail elderly. It’s a better option having someone go to your house than having to wait for a Doctor in a waiting room with other sick people.

Sponsor

Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service provides the community with exceptional service – no lines, no waits, VIP service for all.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor