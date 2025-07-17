Get Ready For The 2025 Rivertowns Mayor-Go-Round

July 17, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

It has been 20 years since the dead heat race for mayor in Irvington between Dennis Flood and Erin Malloy was decided by a coin toss. Truly competitive elections for seats on any of the rivertown village boards are a rare thing. Incumbents often run unopposed. Those who do pay attention to village politics grow used to seeing the same familiar faces behind the benches at biweekly trustee meetings.

That will not be the case after this November’s elections. The current mayors of five of the six villages covered by The Hudson Independent will not be on the ballot this fall, and while many of the sitting trustees will be re-elected, priorities are likely to change to reflect new leadership.

With no sign of opposition, Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and three fellow Democrat trustees (Becky McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley) up for reelection are sure to be back in office come the new year. Brown beat former trustee Doug Zollo two years ago by a two-to-one margin. Since then, no Republican/independent candidate has emerged. Well-organized, Tarrytown Dems seem certain to rule the village for at least another cycle.

In Ardsley, Nancy Kaboolian has chosen to retire after eight years as mayor, preceded by four as a trustee. “For me,” she told The Indy, “I simply felt it was the right time to pass the baton. My law practice is winding down and I felt it was time to spend more time traveling and pursuing other interests.”

Likely to step into her shoes is Deputy Mayor Steve Edelstein, who associates himself with the same achievements touted by Kaboolian: completion of a 20-year comprehensive plan to address and pay for improvements in Ardsley’s parks as well as its downtown, the creation of a multicultural diversity and inclusion committee, an arts committee and a balanced budget. “We will also,” says Edelstein, “take a close look at our programs to ensure that we are meeting the needs of all age groups.”

Another voluntary departure is Hastings-on-Hudson Mayor Nicola “Niki” Armacost, now in her sixth year as the village’s chief executive after 17 years of service as a trustee. “I’ve achieved much of what I set out to do,” she says, “and I’m ready for someone else to move things forward now.” Armacost describes herself as “one of the COVID Mayors”—those elected officials on whose shoulders fell the “totally time-consuming” responsibility of providing services in as safe an environment as possible. “There was no respite from very serious decision-making during that period,” recalls Armacost. “Arguably, it was like serving double-time and that took its toll.”

By virtue of besting fellow trustee Morgen Fleisig in the June 25 Democratic primary, U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer fireman Tom Drake is all but assured to be Armacost’s successor. Joining him on the board will be incumbent Trustee Douglass Alligood and Malaika Sundberg for two open trustee positions. They will be sure to do what’s needed to keep Hastings’ position as the highest ranked Climate Smart Community in the state but will also devote a lot of time to overseeing the recently created Comprehensive Plan Committee, tasked with mapping out the village’s course over the next five-to-ten years.

The third incumbent mayor to step down voluntarily is Vincent Rossillo of Dobbs Ferry. After three terms, Rossillo is ready for a change. “I’ve served enough time (three terms as trustee before being elected mayor),” he says, “and it’s time for a new group of people to step up.”

Leading what is in fact a not-so-new group of board candidates (Michael Patino, Matt Rosenberg and Donna Assumma) is former magazine art director Christy Knell. A village trustee for two terms, Knell is best known locally as a co-founder of Hudco, the co-working and events space in the riverside 145 Palisades building. In addition to her two terms on the board, she has been heavily involved in the village’s downtown business community. “I’ve spent a lot of time and energy doing things for the village,” she says, “so I thought I’d give it a shot. “

Rossillo departs in the afterflow of a $4.5 million New York State grant earmarked for municipal improvements designed to “invigorate and enliven downtowns,”as well as completion of a contract to build an affordable housing project on Cedar Street. It will fall to the Knell administration to evaluate applications for projects such as the restoration of the old Pickwick Theater or improvements to connections between downtown and the Metro North train station.

The string of purely voluntary departures stops at the border of Dobbs Ferry and Irvington, where incumbent mayor Jon Siegel is coping with a cancer diagnosis that does not yet require treatment but does demand respect. Physically active (he ran in this year’s Brooklyn half marathon with wife Judy and oldest son Sam), Siegel nonetheless came to see his political job as a risk factor, “I am stepping down,” he told The Indy, “because functioning as Mayor of the Village of Irvington adds a level of stress that from a health perspective I am better off without. “

Siegel, whose two terms as mayor are separated by a decade, is widely viewed in the village as an effective pragmatist. In his current term, he inherited the aftermath of a 2023 $18.2 million bond issue, crafted during the last months of Brian Smith’s tenure, that was to pay for a sweeping reconfiguration of the firehouse, village offices and the police department. It was decisively voted down, and the complex job of re-envisioning where the village’s fire house, police station, DPW facilities and administrative offices will be—and how much they will cost taxpayers—will be passed on from Siegel to whomever succeeds him.

Over the past decade, Irvington Democrats have for the past decade evolved a routinized party structure with formal, transparent procedures. They and hold candidate forums, primaries when warranted and nominating conventions seldom seen in other villages. The policies they espouse today have roots in the Irvington Activist movement that galvanized in the wake of Trump’s first election. The party quickly embraced a slew of progressive positions on healthcare, affordable housing and diversity. Irvington was one of the first communities in the country to adopt a resolution not to cooperate with federal immigrant arrests.

Today’s Irvington Democratic Party candidates for mayor and two trustee positions embody that philosophy. Their candidate for mayor, Yale and Harvard Law graduate Deputy Mayor Arlene Burgos, is a corporate lawyer specializing in mergers and estate planning. Before her election as a trustee, she co-chaired the PTSA Diversity and Inclusion Committee, helped organize Black Lives Matter rallies in Irvington and Dobbs Ferry and continues to serve on Irvington’s Police Reform Committee. Her running mates, returning board member Larry Ogrodnek and newcomer David Zwiebel, are running unopposed.

Burgos, however, will not go unchallenged. Describing himself as a “law firm founder, transactional attorney, board member, investor and entrepreneur,” Robert Grados says he was drawn into the race by comments from hundreds of his fellow Irvingtonians who complain that “our local government is more and more disconnected from the issues that affect us…. I believe local issues should be approached by asking ‘what is best for our community’ and not on the basis of partisan politics or ideology.”

Grados cites as his chief contribution to the village his six years as a member of the school board, where he says he pushed through a bond issue that had failed in two previous votes. He has also served as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals and as such has a window into the machinations of Irvington’s building and construction approval process. “I will work with the community,” he promises, “to create a plan to address and overhaul Irvington’s building approval process.” Perhaps his most visible success was as the impresario responsible for pulling off the highly successful 2022 post-COVID revival of Rocktoberfest.

Like Burgos, Grados is a registered Democrat—but did not participate in the party’s selection process that nominated Burgos. “She’s a Democrat. Her running mates are Democrats. They’re going to do Democrat things,” says Grados, who promises a less ideological approach.

In Sleepy Hollow, there will be nothing sleepy about the 2025 village elections. First term Mayor Martin Rutyna, who managed to topple 14-year veteran Ken Wray two years ago, revealed that he is being treated for brain cancer –“the first and main reason I’m not running,” he says. “I need to focus on my personal life.”

With four months left in office, Rutyna says he does not plan to fade into the shadows just yet. He has ambitious plans to put before the seven-member, politically-divided village board—including whether or not to hire a police commissioner, a role that exists only in Elmsford among local communities, following through on the recent acquisition of adjoining lots on Beekman Avenue, for which the village already has bids, and probably most of all, pulling together a comprehensive capital budget “to determine how much money the village is willing to borrow, when and from where.”

Rutyna will leave an already-divided Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees. The cultural differences were highlighted at a June 2024 meeting when residents filled the trustee meeting room to plea for the village to fly the multi-colored PRIDE flag on village poles during PRIDE Month. Their pleas met resistance from several of the more conservative board members for a variety of reasons that many in the audience found disingenuous. “We are a split board,” trustee Jared Rodriguez said at a Democratic campaign rally last month. “There are lots of Republicans who don’t say that they are, but they are.”

The divide is between the TAG (Transparent Accountable Government) party, founded by Rutyna, versus Wray’s old party, United Sleepy Hollow (USH). USH is now proffering one-term trustee Jim Husselbee as its mayoral candidate. On the ticket with Husselbee are incumbent Tom Andruss, nominal head of USH, Carol Banino, a trust and estates lawyer, former school board member as well as the RSHM (Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary) Life Center board member, and Jim Garvey, a retired finance manager, who has spent time coaching youth sports.

Husselbee, a resident of the village for more than two decades, previously served for three years on the Tarrytown Union Free School District Board and as president of the Foundation for the Public Schools. He was also a board member of the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, a Trustee on the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Agency, and as an AYSO coach/​volunteer. He has also served in the past as co-chair of the Unite Sleepy Hollow party.

The TAG ticket could hardly be more different than the USH slate. Its mayoral candidate is Marjorie Hsu (pronounced “Shu”), erstwhile chair of the village’s Planning Board and a driver for its Ambulance Corps. She helped create pollinator gardens around town. In the volunteer world, she is Vice Chair of the nonprofit-funding New York Community Trust – Westchester, Co-Chair of the Westchester County Asian American Advisory Board, and a member of the newly formed New York State Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Commission who was instrumental in getting the Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow school system to include Asian-America history in its curriculum. Professionally, she is a tech consultant for major telcom companies, advising them on AI and cyber security.

With Hsu on the ticket is Jared Rodriguez, now in his second term as a trustee. He founded a planning, regulatory and policy advisory firm, and sees himself as a champion of the village’s downtown, where he and his wife renovated an old house. New to politics is Jairo (pronounced “high-row”) Triguero, best known in town as manager of the North Broadway wine purveyor Grape Expectations, a position that allows him to interact with a wide array of customers. He is described on the party’s web site as “deeply engaged with the everyday life of Sleepy Hollow residents.” Also a political novice is Cory Krall, whose professional background is in education, with experience in school operations.

While both parties cite fiscal responsibility and downtown revitalization as primary issues, many see USH and TAG respectively as reflections of Sleepy Hollow’s two cultures—the more suburban-oriented cohort associated with “the Manors,” versus the inner village population that is less affluent and more ethnic. On which side the majority of Sleepy Hollow voters fall in November will be playing out over the coming months.