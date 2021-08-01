Obituaries Gertrude Arduino, 93 Published 26 mins ago26 mins ago July 31, 2021 Gertrude Clara Arduino, a retired elementary school teacher and tap dancer, died July 30. She was 93. She was born August 21, 1927, in Belmore, New York, to Giovanni and Antionette Bracchitta. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in 1945 where she was a drum majorette, leading the high school band. She was the first person in her family to attend college and graduated from the State Teachers College at New Paltz in 1948. Passionate about education, she went back to school and earned a Masters’ degree. She began her teaching career at North Tarrytown Elementary School—the same school she attended as a girl. She taught first, second, and fourth grades throughout her 43-year career, retiring in 1991. Thereafter, she tutored children with reading disabilities. Her legacy as an educator is empowering hundreds of students with the ability to read and write. In 1949, she met John Arduino and love of her life. They married on April 2, 1950, in Tarrytown. They had three beautiful children: Anthony, Janet, and Eugene. John and Gertrude bought their first home on Grove Street in Tarrytown. They lived there for many years raising a family, serving others, and exuding love and generosity. A visit to Gertrude meant an unexpected (and delicious) meal, a story from her childhood, and a warmed heart. Gertrude’s legacy as a mother and friend is one of vibrance, support, and charity. Mrs. Arduino was an active member of the Tarrytown Seniors. She served as its vice president and president for several years. Her dedication and tireless work earned her an induction into the Westchester County Seniors Hall of Fame. The Village of Tarrytown recognized Gertrude, along with her husband, for her committed civic involvement, proclaiming a "John and Gertrude Arduino Day" and honoring them as Residents for Life. She is survived by her three children: Anthony, Janet, and Eugene. Anthony is retired from the Village of Tarrytown. Janet and her husband, Joseph Lopano of Sleepy Hollow, live in Tampa, Florida. They have three children, Sean, Sarah, and Scott. Eugene and his wife, Sosse Misserlian Arduino, live in Briarcliff Manor, and have two sons, Aren and Sevan. Gertrude has five great grandchildren: June, Luca, Judah, Cecilia, and Madeline. In addition to her husband John, she was predeceased by her brothers John and Gaetano. 