Gerald Alan Cohen, 90

October 25, 2021

Gerald Alan Cohen, MD of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Conway/Hatfield, Mass., died on Oct. 23 at home in Hatfield, Mass. from a broken heart, being predeceased by the love of his life, Diane, by two months.

Born in Brooklyn in 1931, he was the son of Ida and Samuel Cohen. Married for 66 years to his soul-mate, Diane nee Engelhardt, he is survived by his three daughters Lisa Ekus, Ilene Cohen (Rick) and Iris Porush, his grandchildren Sally (Dan), Amelia (Levi), Alex, Scott (Kayla) and Mark and his great-granddaughters, Maybelline and Josephine. He attended Tilden High School, Columbia University and Downstate Medical School. As a U. S. Army Captain, he was stationed in Augusta, Ga., for two years. He served in the Tarrytown Rotary and was a major supporter and donor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma society. Always an advocate for learning, in his later years he volunteered in a literacy project working with inmates at a local prison. As a senior citizen he volunteered teaching driver’s ed to other senior citizens.

Jerry built a private radiology practice in Tarrytown and Ossining, N.Y., which he ran for many decades. He was deeply respected by his patients and the other physicians in the community because of his unparalleled quality of care and patient advocacy, making a personal connection with each of them. He was particularly proud of having established the first women’s diagnostic breast center in Westchester County, N.Y.

Jerry’s passion for tennis and folk music, especially Tom Paxton, will live on through his children and grandchildren. He loved to collect and cook new recipes, always adding his own personal touch, often annotating in the margins. He made our home the gathering place, welcoming all to the family table. He enjoyed drinking and collecting fine wines. Jerry loved traveling the world with Diane and their life-long friends. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed puttering and tinkering around the house and yard. His patient waiting room and home were filled with advertising, gizmos, gadgets, pinball machines, neon signs, music makers, original hand painted carousel animals and anything else that caught his fancy. Jerry adored German Shepherds, and only in his later years, downsized to his beloved Havanese, Lollipop.

Jerry loved to bike ride, create adventures for his family, sing off-key in the car at the top of his lungs, and play on the floor with his girls when they were young. He taught his children and grandchildren silly songs from his childhood that they loved to sing together. Always up for an adventure and a spirited conversation, he often played devil’s advocate, challenging all around him to listen, learn and think. He believed that no task was above or below him and instilled that same work ethic in his children and all who worked for and with him. His favorite motto was “Where are the other two points?!” driving us all to do better and always our best. Jerry was an avid storyteller and the author of Beyond the Images, a collection of essays about his life, work and family, both humorous and poignant. The book was agented by his granddaughter Sally, edited by his daughter Lisa, and published in 2016 by Echo Point Press. His wry wit and special sense of humor were appreciated by all.

Family was the most important thing to him and no one could have loved his family more. He leaves a loving legacy of a life well lived and of kindness, humor and inspiration.

The family thanks his incredibly loving and dedicated caregivers, Serena and Cece, and his team of hospice nurses, especially Charlene Vinton, for their extraordinary care. There are no better people on this earth.

In keeping with the wishes of Jerry, there will be no formal service.

Calling hours will be held at the family home at 57 North Street, Hatfield, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4-7 p.m. Please come and share stories and your love for Jerry with us. Masks and vaccines requested.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society via check payable to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society/New England Chapter PO Box 22471 New York, NY 10087-2471 or donate online at www.LLS.org or to Cooley Dickinson VNA &Hospice 168 Industrial Dr Northampton, MA 01060. Memo note: in Memory of Gerald Cohen.

