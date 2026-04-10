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Tarrytown News

Georgia On Her Mind

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Georgian author Sakvarlishvili with the younger cohort of her audience at Coffee Labs
April 10, 2026

In her ongoing mission to educate Americans about her native country of Georgia, Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili, a former student, now a teacher at EF, the international school that sits atop Tarrytown, has just published a book, her third, entitled “Georgia After the Collapse of the Soviet Union.” On Friday, April 9, she spoke to a small audience at Coffee Labs about her book and her cause.

One of the aims of her book, she says, is to disabuse Americans of the notion that her native land is still associated with Russia—or, for that matter, the U.S. state of Georgia. “I want Americans to know about my country and never call me a Russian girl [or speak of her homeland] as Soviet Georgia,” she says. “We are an independent country.”

Not widely known in the U.S., Sakvarlishvili is a recognized voice in Georgia, the author of two previous books, one a bestseller that earned her the title of “Leader Woman of Georgia” for her contributions to the promotion of democracy there.

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“Georgia After the Collapse of the Soviet Union”  is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

 

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