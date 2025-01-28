Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Government & Politics

George Latimer’s Congressional Strategy: Keep It Local

• Bookmarks: 11

At Rye HighSchool, Representative Latimer absorbs the praises of New York's Democrats (including Attorney General Letitia James (right)
January 28, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Last November, New York’s 16th Congressional District sent former Westchester County Executive George Latimer to Washington, but he keeps coming back—and says he is going to continue to do so as long as he’s in office.

Not even a month into his new job, Latimer launched “an aggressive outreach plan to visit local community governments and their leaders throughout Westchester and Bronx communities.”

Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025

“For too long, DC representatives were invisible between elections,” Latimer said. “This is a new day of connectivity and cooperation.”

Starting with Mamaroneck and Rye Brook Village Boards,” Rep. Latimer is planning to show up at meetings at every one of the district’s 28 municipal governing bodies on a rotating basis. He will drop in at Tarrytown’s Board of Trustee 7:00 p.m. meeting on February 3rd, then dash down Broadway to do the same at Ardsley Village Hall at 8:15 p.m., with aspirations of catching Irvington’s trustees in between. Dobbs Ferry and Hastings will hear from him further into the cycle.

These drop-ins are meant to be information-sharing sessions. Over the weekend, the new man in Congress was the focal point of two “Ceremonial Inaugurations,” at which the Democratic Party faithful gathered in Latimer’s honor—first on Saturday in Co-op City, a slice of the Bronx appended to southern Westchester in the last redistricting process, and then again on Sunday at Rye High School.

There, he was lauded lavishly by the state’s leading politicians—from Senator Chuck Schumer and Governor Kathy Hochul to Attorney General Letitia James, State Assembly Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and his successor as County Executive, Ken Jenkins.

The love fest was faintly tarnished by the appearance of four protesters who braved the frigid air outside the high school to remind arriving guests of Latimer’s acceptance of massive campaign funds from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in his primary win over incumbent (and vocal supporter of Palestinian rights) Jamaal Bowman. “AIPAC is a foreign entity,” they chanted, ending with the punchline, “Latimer is their lapdog.”

Four protesters brave the cold to remind Latimer supporters of his reliance on AIPAC

As one of the newest kids on the Congressional scene—and in the minority party at that, George Latimer is not likely to influence  U.S. foreign policy right out of the box, but his spotlight on local government may put him in good stead in the district. In his remarks in Rye on Sunday, he defended his focus on local government: “I will never forget that authority is generated from the voters here that sent me to DC—and not the other way around.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Andrea Martone - real estate for Hudson River villages
George Latimer’s Congressional Strategy: Keep It Local

George Latimer’s Congressional Strategy: Keep It Local

January 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Last November, New York’s 16th Congressional District sent former Westchester County Executive George Latimer to Washington, but...
Read More
Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It is not often that an applicant seeking approval on a project will ask a municipal board...
Read More
Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election

Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election

January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is not getting a free ride in next month’s special election after...
Read More
The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims

The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims

January 27, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- When the new Irvington Theater Commission (which I co-chair with Jessica Arinella) got together after the theater’s...
Read More
Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

January 26, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Irvington point guard Alyson Raimondo set a goal early in her high school career that few would...
Read More
Greenburgh January 31st School Tax Deadline: Don’t Miss It

Greenburgh January 31st School Tax Deadline: Don’t Miss It

January 26, 2025
By PAUL FEINER, Greenburgh Town Supervisor-- On February 1st some Greenburgh and Westchester residents will be furious because they forgot...
Read More
Breathe in, Breathe out

Breathe in, Breathe out

January 25, 2025
BREATHE IN, BREATHE OUT: Or vice versa, all things being equal By Krista Madsen BLACK AND WHITE One idea here often leads...
Read More
Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A current principal in Tarrytown is being promoted to an administrative role in the district next school...
Read More
Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A senior at the Hackley School in Tarrytown was named a finalist in the prestigious Regeneron Science...
Read More
Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

January 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two former officials at a Hastings-on-Hudson school district that serves at-risk students were arraigned Wednesday on an...
Read More
11 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
231 views
bookmark icon