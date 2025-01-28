George Latimer’s Congressional Strategy: Keep It Local

January 28, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Last November, New York’s 16th Congressional District sent former Westchester County Executive George Latimer to Washington, but he keeps coming back—and says he is going to continue to do so as long as he’s in office.

Not even a month into his new job, Latimer launched “an aggressive outreach plan to visit local community governments and their leaders throughout Westchester and Bronx communities.”

“For too long, DC representatives were invisible between elections,” Latimer said. “This is a new day of connectivity and cooperation.”

Starting with Mamaroneck and Rye Brook Village Boards,” Rep. Latimer is planning to show up at meetings at every one of the district’s 28 municipal governing bodies on a rotating basis. He will drop in at Tarrytown’s Board of Trustee 7:00 p.m. meeting on February 3rd, then dash down Broadway to do the same at Ardsley Village Hall at 8:15 p.m., with aspirations of catching Irvington’s trustees in between. Dobbs Ferry and Hastings will hear from him further into the cycle.

These drop-ins are meant to be information-sharing sessions. Over the weekend, the new man in Congress was the focal point of two “Ceremonial Inaugurations,” at which the Democratic Party faithful gathered in Latimer’s honor—first on Saturday in Co-op City, a slice of the Bronx appended to southern Westchester in the last redistricting process, and then again on Sunday at Rye High School.

There, he was lauded lavishly by the state’s leading politicians—from Senator Chuck Schumer and Governor Kathy Hochul to Attorney General Letitia James, State Assembly Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and his successor as County Executive, Ken Jenkins.

The love fest was faintly tarnished by the appearance of four protesters who braved the frigid air outside the high school to remind arriving guests of Latimer’s acceptance of massive campaign funds from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in his primary win over incumbent (and vocal supporter of Palestinian rights) Jamaal Bowman. “AIPAC is a foreign entity,” they chanted, ending with the punchline, “Latimer is their lapdog.”

As one of the newest kids on the Congressional scene—and in the minority party at that, George Latimer is not likely to influence U.S. foreign policy right out of the box, but his spotlight on local government may put him in good stead in the district. In his remarks in Rye on Sunday, he defended his focus on local government: “I will never forget that authority is generated from the voters here that sent me to DC—and not the other way around.”