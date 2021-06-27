Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Gay PRIDE Event At Patriots Park Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 2 Sleepy Hollow High Alum May Kharem performs at PRIDE event June 27, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik– PRIDE made its way to Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Saturday, where the first annual Greenburgh Human Rights Pride Rally was greeted by a substantial turnout.Advertisement Despite inconsistent weather overhanging the weekly TaSH farmers market beforehand, the sky was bright and dry in time for the 3:00 p.m. PRIDE event. Booths featuring art and information related to LGBTQ+ themes supplemented the regular food and artisanal venues. Live American Sign Language (ASL) translations brought inclusivity for the hearing impaired. The event featured musical guests, including Sleepy Hollow alumna Maya Kharem with her solo act and Leah Scarpati of the band Moon Kissed. There were also several speakers from the Westchester area, ranging from high school Gay/Straight Alliance (GSA) presidents to long-term medical professionals. Mackenzie Lerario, a physician who spoke at the event, emphasized that hatred towards those in the LGBTQ+ community still runs deep, even in Westchester. People have been shunned into silence for far too long, he said. “There is a sky full of voices that will never be heard,” said another speaker, 14-year-old Juliana Suarez-Lipton, “and a sea full of faces that will never be seen.” Sparked by the 1969 backlash against New York City Police following their raid of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, the Gay PRIDE movement has since adopted June as PRIDE month. Share the News!Advertisement Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Gay PRIDE Event At Patriots Park June 27, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- PRIDE made its way to Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Saturday, where the first annual Greenburgh... Read More Community News Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021Graduates June 25, 2021 The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of... Read More COVID News Greenburgh News Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels June 25, 2021 On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community. Mary... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021 June 23, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge June 23, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor.... Read More Community News Local News People Tarrytown News Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards June 22, 2021 By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State... Read More Community News Goings on in town Local News Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park June 22, 2021 By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food” June 21, 2021 By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview June 21, 2021 In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021 June 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint