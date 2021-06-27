Gay PRIDE Event At Patriots Park

June 27, 2021

By Hannah Lustyik–

PRIDE made its way to Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Saturday, where the first annual Greenburgh Human Rights Pride Rally was greeted by a substantial turnout.

Despite inconsistent weather overhanging the weekly TaSH farmers market beforehand, the sky was bright and dry in time for the 3:00 p.m. PRIDE event. Booths featuring art and information related to LGBTQ+ themes supplemented the regular food and artisanal venues. Live American Sign Language (ASL) translations brought inclusivity for the hearing impaired.

The event featured musical guests, including Sleepy Hollow alumna Maya Kharem with her solo act and Leah Scarpati of the band Moon Kissed. There were also several speakers from the Westchester area, ranging from high school Gay/Straight Alliance (GSA) presidents to long-term medical professionals.

Mackenzie Lerario, a physician who spoke at the event, emphasized that hatred towards those in the LGBTQ+ community still runs deep, even in Westchester. People have been shunned into silence for far too long, he said. “There is a sky full of voices that will never be heard,” said another speaker, 14-year-old Juliana Suarez-Lipton, “and a sea full of faces that will never be seen.”

Sparked by the 1969 backlash against New York City Police following their raid of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, the Gay PRIDE movement has since adopted June as PRIDE month.

