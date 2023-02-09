Future of Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Looks Bright with Strong Nucleus

February 9, 2023

By Tom Pedulla—

The future of Sleepy Hollow wrestling is a seventh grader who has a baby face, wears a SpongeBob SquarePants t-shirt, and very much acts his age.

Do not be fooled by T.J. Kellas’ appearance. It would not be wise to mess with him in any way. Despite his tender age, he already ranks among Section 1’s premier heavyweights. According to Brian Tompkins, in his 48th season as varsity coach, Kellas transforms into a “beast” once he hits the mat.

Kellas leads a brigade of hugely promising middle schoolers that includes Ralphy Rodriguez, Kelvin Jimenez and Dorian Hidalgo. They followed the lead of a strong senior class to help the Horsemen to a second consecutive league title. They also form a nucleus that has the potential to take this perennially strong program to extraordinary heights.

Just listen to Kellas. When asked his goals once he reaches high school, he replied, “I want to try to be a four-time state champion. I think that is perfectly reasonable for where I am now.”

Rodriguez’s family has a rich history of success in wrestling at Sleepy Hollow. His uncle, Juan Carlos Garcia, captured a pair of state championships. Rodriguez, too, exudes confidence. “I don’t feel that much pressure living up to the past because I know my skill level and I know I can live up to that,” he said.

Jiminez has been wrestling since he was four years old. One of the greatest challenges the seventh grader faces is making weight. He checks in at 92 pounds, so he must chug water to add two more pounds so he can reach the minimum weight required to compete.

Tompkins praises the skill and leadership of seniors Ryan Aridas, Vincenzo Federici, Kyle Gianni, Dylan Gonzalez and James Osaria. “Because we’re such a young team, they really stepped up and worked with the younger kids and motivated them,” he said.

Bridging the age gap is not always easy. “They can be a little immature sometimes,” said Federici, a team captain who has enjoyed success in the 152-pound division.

Team rules prohibit talking during bus rides with the hope that the student-athletes will focus on the task ahead of them. That can be especially difficult for middle schoolers. More than once, chatter has broken out and Tompkins has instructed the prime suspect to sit beside him for the remainder of the trip.

Gianni, a 189-pounder who has built a reputation for finding ways to pull out tight matches, called this season an “amazing” experience. “It’s about bringing a new generation and new people into wrestling,” he said.

As for the generation gap, Gianni said, “Even though they are young and sometimes immature, they bring great humor, and they are just as serious about it as we are.”

The coaching staff, of course, sets the tone. Tompkins is assisted by his sons, Connor, 33, and Ryan, 31, as well as Dave Occhipinti. Ryan is so committed to the program that he volunteers his time.

The dedication of the student-athletes makes the countless hours in the wrestling room feel worthwhile. “It’s a great group of kids. They work hard, they listen,” Connor said. “It makes it easy to show up every day and coach them.”

Their mission is far greater than teaching winning moves. “It’s not always about wins and losses,” Connor said. “You’re really trying to help these kids grow into young, productive men. It’s bigger than just a sport.”

The upperclassmen have spent much of the season teaching middle schoolers and freshmen about work ethic and how things are to be done in order to build on the Horsemen’s decades-long reputation for wrestling success.

“It’s really cool, actually,” Federici said. “I’m excited for them. I’m excited to come back when I’m in college and see the progress they made.”

For one thing, Kellas will lose that SpongeBob SquarePants t-shirt. If nothing else, he will soon outgrow it.