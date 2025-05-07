Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
School News
Tarrytown News
Top News

Funeral Set for Beloved Morse School Teacher

• Bookmarks: 14

May 7, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo

The Tarrytown Union Free School District community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its beloved teachers.

Rafael A. Bencosme, a dual language teacher at Winfield L. Morse School and a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died unexpectedly May 5. He was 44.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration

“He was not only a dedicated teacher, but a cherished member of the community, whose passion, kindness, and commitment to his students left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” his obituary on the Coffey Funeral Home website stated.

He was born Feb. 18, 1981 in Providence, RI to Rafael D. and Eulalia (Guzman) Bencosme, who both survive him, along with three brothers, Roniel, Dennis and Steven.

Several mourners paid tribute to Mr. Bencosme with messages on the funeral home’s website.

“I’m so very sorry to hear about Ralphy’s passing. His beautiful spirit will live in on the many lives he touched,” Christine More posted.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rafael. His warmth, kindness, and spirit touched our lives. Our deepest condolences to your family and loved ones. May Rafael rest peacefully,” the Cetroni Family posted.

Visitation for Mr. Bencosme will take place Fri., May 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Sat, May 10 at 8 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, followed by interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Bencosme’s honor can be made to Leslie-Lohman Museum at www.leslielohman.org.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Tranquility Spa in Scarsdale Mothers Day
Funeral Set for Beloved Morse School Teacher

Funeral Set for Beloved Morse School Teacher

May 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo The Tarrytown Union Free School District community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its beloved...
Read More
Main Street School Students Raise Money For Environmental Causes

Main Street School Students Raise Money For Environmental Causes

May 7, 2025
In celebration of Earth Day, fourth and fifth graders at Main Street School came together to raise more than $764...
Read More
Hostile Crowd Steals Show at Lawler Town Hall in Westchester

Hostile Crowd Steals Show at Lawler Town Hall in Westchester

May 5, 2025
By Abby Luby--- A raucous crowd of about 600 people showed up at Republican Congressman Mike Lawler’s Westchester town hall...
Read More
Ectropy

Ectropy

May 5, 2025
ECTROPY: Fighting the natural disorder of things By Krista Madsen You might think—as the earth rots with the weight of humans on...
Read More
Locals Share Memories and Mirth at the “Adult Show and Tell” in Sleepy Hollow

Locals Share Memories and Mirth at the “Adult Show and Tell” in Sleepy Hollow

May 5, 2025
 By Sue Treiman-- A coffee cup, a goofy winter hat, squishy Pokeman toys, and a shiny pendant may seem like...
Read More
Elmsford Man Charged with Stealing from Bank Employer

Elmsford Man Charged with Stealing from Bank Employer

May 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- An Elmsford man was charged last week with stealing almost $140,000 from a bank where he worked....
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Enters Partnership to Create Affordable Housing

Dobbs Ferry Enters Partnership to Create Affordable Housing

April 29, 2025
  By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees took a major step last week to try to turn...
Read More
In His First In-Person Town Hall, Impatient And Unruly Voters Confront Congressman Lawler

In His First In-Person Town Hall, Impatient And Unruly Voters Confront Congressman Lawler

April 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- It was clear from the staging of Sunday night’s first open “Town Hall” appearance before voters that...
Read More
Hundreds Enjoy Annual Duck Derby at Patriots Park

Hundreds Enjoy Annual Duck Derby at Patriots Park

April 28, 2025
Hundreds of chil­dren and adults turned out at Pa­tri­ots Park in Tar­ry­town Sunday for the 18th annual Ro­tary Club of...
Read More
Dows Lane School Students Shine in Math Competition

Dows Lane School Students Shine in Math Competition

April 28, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School third graders recently demonstrated their math skills during the First in Math Virtual Regional Tournament. Competing...
Read More
14 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
267 views
bookmark icon