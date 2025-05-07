Funeral Set for Beloved Morse School Teacher

May 7, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo

The Tarrytown Union Free School District community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its beloved teachers.

Rafael A. Bencosme, a dual language teacher at Winfield L. Morse School and a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died unexpectedly May 5. He was 44.

“He was not only a dedicated teacher, but a cherished member of the community, whose passion, kindness, and commitment to his students left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” his obituary on the Coffey Funeral Home website stated.

He was born Feb. 18, 1981 in Providence, RI to Rafael D. and Eulalia (Guzman) Bencosme, who both survive him, along with three brothers, Roniel, Dennis and Steven.

Several mourners paid tribute to Mr. Bencosme with messages on the funeral home’s website.

“I’m so very sorry to hear about Ralphy’s passing. His beautiful spirit will live in on the many lives he touched,” Christine More posted.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rafael. His warmth, kindness, and spirit touched our lives. Our deepest condolences to your family and loved ones. May Rafael rest peacefully,” the Cetroni Family posted.

Visitation for Mr. Bencosme will take place Fri., May 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Sat, May 10 at 8 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, followed by interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Bencosme’s honor can be made to Leslie-Lohman Museum at www.leslielohman.org.