Fundraiser Launched for Ailing Sleepy Hollow Third Grade Student

September 9, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A weeklong fundraiser has been launched to help a third-grade student in the Tarrytown School District recently diagnosed with a rare condition that has currently left her paralyzed in a children’s hospital.

Teachers have teamed up with the non-profit organization Gullotta House to support the student, identified only as Yuleiri, who is battling Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which has left her paralyzed from the shoulders down.

According to Gullotta House, on August 17 Yuleiri began to experience weakness in her legs that left her unable to stand.

She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Yuleiri as shown some slight movement over the last few days in her legs, which is considered a positive sign, but she remains intubated.

Gullotta House said all contributions will go directly toward treatment costs, therapy, and other essential needs.

“Please join us in offering this incredible child the hope and assistance they need to overcome this challenge and continue shining brightly. Thank you for your compassion and support during this critical time,” Gullotta House stated.

To date, slightly more than $3,000 has been contributed towards the $5,000 goal.

For more information, visit: www.gullottahouse.org.

 

