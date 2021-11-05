Politics

Full 2021 General Election Results

• Bookmarks: 6

November 4, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

Unofficial results are in from this week’s general election. See below for winners for each race or proposal in bold. Please note absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted; however, the winners of these races will not change. All results reported are sourced from the Westchester County Board of Elections with the exception of the state-wide ballot proposal and supreme court justice results, which are sourced from the New York State Board of Elections.

Advertisement
Architecture for Kids

Village of Tarrytown

Mayor*

Karen Brown (D): 1,511

Paul Janos (POV): 758

Doug Zollo (VAP): 493

*There was a high turn-out in Tarrytown. The Hudson Independent expected about 2,000 ballots to be cast on Nov. 2 or for about 25 percent of all active voters to participate in this election. About 35 percent of voters cast ballots.

Trustee (voters choose three):

Peter Bartolacci (VAP): 427

Ida Doctor (VAP): 384

Stanley Friedlander (POV): 694

David Kim (D): 1,575 (incumbent)

Rebecca McGovern (D): 1,720 (incumbent)

Terence Murphy (VAP): 442

Effie Phillips-Staley (D): 1,513

Monica Reyes-Grajales (POV): 617

Mark Weinstein (POV): 588

Village of Irvington

Mayor

Brian Smith (D): 1,207 (incumbent)

Trustee (voters choose two):

Mitchell Bard (D): 1,067

Arlene Burgos (D): 1,043

Write-in*: 333

*Two residents, Nancy Adler and John Dawson, launched a late-stage write-in campaign for village trustee.

Village of Dobbs Ferry

Mayor

Vincent Rossillo (D): 1,408 (incumbent)

Trustee (voters choose three):

Shari Rosen Ascher (D): 1,321

Michael Patino (D): 1,315 (incumbent)

Matthew Rosenberg (D): 1,278

Justice

David Koenigsberg (D): 1,406 (incumbent)

Greenburgh

Town Supervisor

Paul Feiner (D): 12,542 (incumbent)

Councilmembers (voters choose two):

Francis Sheehan (D): 12,375 (incumbent)

Ellen Hendrickx (D): 12,145

Mount Pleasant

Town Supervisor

Joseph Bonanno, Jr. (D): 4,160

Carl Fulgenzi (R): 5,198 (incumbent)

Councilmembers (voters choose two):

Francesca McHale (D): 4,000

Evan Echenthal (D): 3,695

Laurie Smalley (R): 5,275 (incumbent)

Thomas Sialiano (R): 5,074 (incumbent)

Westchester County

Westchester County Executive

George Latimer (D): 97,753 (incumbent)

Christine Sculti (R): 60,324

Westchester County Clerk

Timothy Idoni (D): 93,349 (incumbent)

Scooter Scott (R): 57,825

County Legislator District #3

David Vinjamuri (D): 5,307

Margaret Cunzio (R): 7,325 (incumbent)

County Propositions

Proposition #1: Enact New County Code of Ethics

Yes: 100,226

No: 44,622

State-wide Ballot Proposals

Proposal #1: Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process

Yes: 1,202,106

No: 1,518,422

Proposal #2: Right to Clean Air, Clean Water and a Healthful Environment

Yes: 1,904,636

No: 859,723

Proposal #3: Eliminating 10-day-advance Voter Registration Requirement

Yes: 1,179,674

No: 1,608,177

Proposal #4: Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting

Yes: 1,208,664

No: 1,568,895

Proposal #5: Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

Yes: 1,675,853

No: 990,185

Supreme Court Justices, 9th District (voters choose five):

Thomas Davis (D): 272,949

Robert Berliner (D, R): 284,564 (incumbent)

James Hyer (D): 169,667

Christie D’Alessio (D): 182,660

Thomas Quinones (D): 175,378 (incumbent)

James Hendry III (R): 120,392

Mark Starkman (R): 117,717

Richard Guertin (R): 135,346

 


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local

The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local

November 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Hardly a day goes by without a headline story about the breakdown in the international supply...
Read More
Full 2021 General Election Results

Full 2021 General Election Results

November 4, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Unofficial results are in from this week's general election. See below for winners for each race...
Read More
Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

November 3, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on...
Read More
Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to...
Read More
No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent...
Read More
Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

November 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would...
Read More
Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

October 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — For Monica Reyes-Grajales, running for office is personal. Reyes-Grajales, who is vying for a seat on...
Read More
Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

October 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For the first time in the dozen years it has existed, the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy...
Read More
Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — As chairman of the Tarrytown Planning Board for 48 years, Dr. Stanley Friedlander helped shape the...
Read More
Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Of the four incumbents on the ballot November 2, Tarrytown Trustee David Kim has the least...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
26 views
bookmark icon