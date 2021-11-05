Full 2021 General Election Results

November 4, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

Unofficial results are in from this week’s general election. See below for winners for each race or proposal in bold. Please note absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted; however, the winners of these races will not change. All results reported are sourced from the Westchester County Board of Elections with the exception of the state-wide ballot proposal and supreme court justice results, which are sourced from the New York State Board of Elections.

Village of Tarrytown

Mayor*

Karen Brown (D): 1,511

Paul Janos (POV): 758

Doug Zollo (VAP): 493

*There was a high turn-out in Tarrytown. The Hudson Independent expected about 2,000 ballots to be cast on Nov. 2 — or for about 25 percent of all active voters to participate in this election. About 35 percent of voters cast ballots.

Trustee (voters choose three):

Peter Bartolacci (VAP): 427

Ida Doctor (VAP): 384

Stanley Friedlander (POV): 694

David Kim (D): 1,575 (incumbent)

Rebecca McGovern (D): 1,720 (incumbent)

Terence Murphy (VAP): 442

Effie Phillips-Staley (D): 1,513

Monica Reyes-Grajales (POV): 617

Mark Weinstein (POV): 588

Village of Irvington

Mayor

Brian Smith (D): 1,207 (incumbent)

Trustee (voters choose two):

Mitchell Bard (D): 1,067

Arlene Burgos (D): 1,043

Write-in*: 333

*Two residents, Nancy Adler and John Dawson, launched a late-stage write-in campaign for village trustee.

Village of Dobbs Ferry

Mayor

Vincent Rossillo (D): 1,408 (incumbent)

Trustee (voters choose three):

Shari Rosen Ascher (D): 1,321

Michael Patino (D): 1,315 (incumbent)

Matthew Rosenberg (D): 1,278

Justice

David Koenigsberg (D): 1,406 (incumbent)

Greenburgh

Town Supervisor

Paul Feiner (D): 12,542 (incumbent)

Councilmembers (voters choose two):

Francis Sheehan (D): 12,375 (incumbent)

Ellen Hendrickx (D): 12,145

Mount Pleasant

Town Supervisor

Joseph Bonanno, Jr. (D): 4,160

Carl Fulgenzi (R): 5,198 (incumbent)

Councilmembers (voters choose two):

Francesca McHale (D): 4,000

Evan Echenthal (D): 3,695

Laurie Smalley (R): 5,275 (incumbent)

Thomas Sialiano (R): 5,074 (incumbent)

Westchester County

Westchester County Executive

George Latimer (D): 97,753 (incumbent)

Christine Sculti (R): 60,324

Westchester County Clerk

Timothy Idoni (D): 93,349 (incumbent)

Scooter Scott (R): 57,825

County Legislator District #3

David Vinjamuri (D): 5,307

Margaret Cunzio (R): 7,325 (incumbent)

County Propositions

Proposition #1: Enact New County Code of Ethics

Yes: 100,226

No: 44,622

State-wide Ballot Proposals

Proposal #1: Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process

Yes: 1,202,106

No: 1,518,422

Proposal #2: Right to Clean Air, Clean Water and a Healthful Environment

Yes: 1,904,636

No: 859,723

Proposal #3: Eliminating 10-day-advance Voter Registration Requirement

Yes: 1,179,674

No: 1,608,177

Proposal #4: Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting

Yes: 1,208,664

No: 1,568,895

Proposal #5: Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

Yes: 1,675,853

No: 990,185

Supreme Court Justices, 9th District (voters choose five):

Thomas Davis (D): 272,949

Robert Berliner (D, R): 284,564 (incumbent)

James Hyer (D): 169,667

Christie D’Alessio (D): 182,660

Thomas Quinones (D): 175,378 (incumbent)

James Hendry III (R): 120,392

Mark Starkman (R): 117,717

Richard Guertin (R): 135,346

