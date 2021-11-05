Full 2021 General Election Results

By Brianna Staudt —
Unofficial results are in from this week’s general election. See below for winners for each race or proposal in bold. Please note absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted; however, the winners of these races will not change. All results reported are sourced from the Westchester County Board of Elections with the exception of the state-wide ballot proposal and supreme court justice results, which are sourced from the New York State Board of Elections.
Village of Tarrytown
Mayor*
Karen Brown (D): 1,511
Paul Janos (POV): 758
Doug Zollo (VAP): 493
*There was a high turn-out in Tarrytown. The Hudson Independent expected about 2,000 ballots to be cast on Nov. 2 — or for about 25 percent of all active voters to participate in this election. About 35 percent of voters cast ballots.
Trustee (voters choose three):
Peter Bartolacci (VAP): 427
Ida Doctor (VAP): 384
Stanley Friedlander (POV): 694
David Kim (D): 1,575 (incumbent)
Rebecca McGovern (D): 1,720 (incumbent)
Terence Murphy (VAP): 442
Effie Phillips-Staley (D): 1,513
Monica Reyes-Grajales (POV): 617
Mark Weinstein (POV): 588
Village of Irvington
Mayor
Brian Smith (D): 1,207 (incumbent)
Trustee (voters choose two):
Mitchell Bard (D): 1,067
Arlene Burgos (D): 1,043
Write-in*: 333
*Two residents, Nancy Adler and John Dawson, launched a late-stage write-in campaign for village trustee.
Village of Dobbs Ferry
Mayor
Vincent Rossillo (D): 1,408 (incumbent)
Trustee (voters choose three):
Shari Rosen Ascher (D): 1,321
Michael Patino (D): 1,315 (incumbent)
Matthew Rosenberg (D): 1,278
Justice
David Koenigsberg (D): 1,406 (incumbent)
Greenburgh
Town Supervisor
Paul Feiner (D): 12,542 (incumbent)
Councilmembers (voters choose two):
Francis Sheehan (D): 12,375 (incumbent)
Ellen Hendrickx (D): 12,145
Mount Pleasant
Town Supervisor
Joseph Bonanno, Jr. (D): 4,160
Carl Fulgenzi (R): 5,198 (incumbent)
Councilmembers (voters choose two):
Francesca McHale (D): 4,000
Evan Echenthal (D): 3,695
Laurie Smalley (R): 5,275 (incumbent)
Thomas Sialiano (R): 5,074 (incumbent)
Westchester County
Westchester County Executive
George Latimer (D): 97,753 (incumbent)
Christine Sculti (R): 60,324
Westchester County Clerk
Timothy Idoni (D): 93,349 (incumbent)
Scooter Scott (R): 57,825
County Legislator District #3
David Vinjamuri (D): 5,307
Margaret Cunzio (R): 7,325 (incumbent)
County Propositions
Proposition #1: Enact New County Code of Ethics
Yes: 100,226
No: 44,622
State-wide Ballot Proposals
Proposal #1: Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process
Yes: 1,202,106
No: 1,518,422
Proposal #2: Right to Clean Air, Clean Water and a Healthful Environment
Yes: 1,904,636
No: 859,723
Proposal #3: Eliminating 10-day-advance Voter Registration Requirement
Yes: 1,179,674
No: 1,608,177
Proposal #4: Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting
Yes: 1,208,664
No: 1,568,895
Proposal #5: Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court
Yes: 1,675,853
No: 990,185
Supreme Court Justices, 9th District (voters choose five):
Thomas Davis (D): 272,949
Robert Berliner (D, R): 284,564 (incumbent)
James Hyer (D): 169,667
Christie D’Alessio (D): 182,660
Thomas Quinones (D): 175,378 (incumbent)
James Hendry III (R): 120,392
Mark Starkman (R): 117,717
Richard Guertin (R): 135,346
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.