Fulfilling Dreams for Critically-Ill Children

March 21, 2022

For over three decades, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley has granted the wishes of more than 3,000 children in the Hudson Valley region with critical illnesses. Serving the eight counties of Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester, the Chapter’s mission is to ensure that every child residing in the Hudson Valley who qualifies for Make-A-Wish services is granted their most heartfelt wish.

Every wish experience begins with a referral and has the power to restore hope. At the time of referral, children must meet the following criteria:

Diagnosed with a critical illness, i.e., a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that is placing the child’s life in jeopardy

Older than 2½ years and younger than 18

Has not received a wish from another wish-granting organization

While wishes are referred and completed on an ongoing basis, we average 120 wishes granted a year. Since March 2020, the chapter has granted over 130 wishes and continue to meet with children virtually.

A volunteer Board of Directors and staff of 12, together with over 300 volunteers, donors and medical professionals from throughout the region, collectively help make wish granting possible. Despite the many challenges faced during to the pandemic, the Hudson Valley chapter continued granting transformational wish experiences including – to have online shopping sprees, meeting celebrities (virtually), having a camper, to have a new pet, to have the latest gaming system, to have backyard playsets and to have a garden, to name a few.

Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic. And still others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy.

In a recent study, 94% of wish parents saw their child’s emotional well-being improve through the wish experience. A wish begins with hope. And hope begins with you. Learn how you can help restore hope by visiting: www.hudson.wish.org