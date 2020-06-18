Friends of the Warner Library Launches GoFundMe Campaign

The Friends of the Warner Library has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Warner Library’s cultural and educational programs.

In normal times, the Friends of Warner Library host book sales in April and October to raise much-needed funds for the amazing programs offered at Warner. These, of course, are not normal times. Due to current safety protocols the spring book sale had to be canceled until further notice. Without the proceeds from book sales, the programming at Warner is at stake. You can help.

Your donation will allow the Warner Library to meet many needs of our diverse community. Programs range from movies and concerts to book clubs and classes for all ages. At a time when reaching out is so important, Warner Library wants to be there for you. No donation is too small or too large! Please click on the link below to participate.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-friends-of-warner-library