Community Board Friends of the RiverWalk Workday #4, Saturday July10, 10am-2pm Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 1 July 9, 2021 We're having an abrupt, intense correction to the hot dry weather named Tropical Storm Elsa. On Saturday, expect a scrubbed but littered park following the July 4th celebration and the storm. New landscape interventions on the RiverWalk to deter geese and to protect our pollinator plants are under review by the Village. FRW will be supporting these initiatives with advocacy and funding. Please consider assisting in our support by donating through our website. We will keep you updated on the progress and informed on the details. One of our board members made a very personal intervention to a rose bush at the NW corner of the RiverWalk on our last workday, weeding and pruning to free our flowering friend. See the attached photo. Thank you, Kathy. Our community is diverse in every respect, including responses to the Covid pandemic. The RiverWalk serves that community and its visitors. We can't know the vaccination status of many of those sharing the park. To protect the most vulnerable, we continue to recommend masks and social distancing. To that end, we will continue to offer masks as well as trash bags for your community service. Please join us and help keep the RiverWalk clean and safe. Please bring gloves and water – we cannot offer either. We recommend hats, sunscreen and bug spray. A reminder that depositing your trash in the appropriate cans or taking it with you when you leave goes a long way to a clean park. Be safe, be well and please let's take care of one another. Looking forward to seeing you on the RiverWalk. Come join us and lend a hand in this special corner of our community.