Friends of the RiverWalk Workday #3, Saturday June 12, 10am-2pm

June 11, 2021

Here we are in summer with our world shape-shifting towards something like we remember pre-Covid. FRW will be out on the west end of West Main Street offering trash bags and, yes, masks for now. It looks like good workday conditions, cloudy with moderate temperatures.

As the plantings have gotten taller, work on the RiverWalk commenced and occupancy has increased, the goose invasion at the West Main circle has stopped. FRW and Anthony Ross, Superintendent of Parks, met with Larry Weaner, the designer of the replanting. He suggested several landscape interventions for 12 month goose deterrence that we are working on presenting to the Village Administrator and the Board of Trustees.

Although many of us are now vaccinated, the need to stay the course with effective pandemic precautions also continues until further notice: one-way foot/bike traffic, physical distancing of a MINIMUM OF 6 FEET and MANDATORY MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND ENFORCED. As awkward as protecting yourself and others may be, it continues to be important to control the virus. A steady decline in in hospitalizations and deaths from Covid in NY State warrants cautious optimism about slowly loosening restrictions.

Please join us and help keep the RiverWalk clean and safe. Please bring gloves and water – we cannot offer either. We recommend hats, sunscreen and bug spray. A reminder that depositing your trash in the appropriate cans or taking it with you when you leave goes a long way to a clean park.

Be safe, be well and please let’s take care of one another. Looking forward to seeing you on the RiverWalk. Come join us and lend a hand. I’ve attached a photo to whet your appetite for our beautiful park.

