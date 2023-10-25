Friends of the Irvington Library – October Book Sale

The October Book Sale is OPEN! Hours are:

Thursday, October 26 from 10 am – 8 pm

Sponsor

Friday, October 27 from 10 am – 5 pm

Saturday, October 28 from 10 am – 2 pm

As usual there will be thousands of books, cleaned and sorted, many of them in like-new condition, most for only $2 each.

Bestsellers – Kids – Classics – Cookbooks – Art Books – Coffee Table Books – Antique, Vintage and Rare Books – Reference Books – Holiday Books – Foreign Language – Biographies and Memoirs – Poetry – Drama – HS required and recommended reading – Study Guides and Test Prep – Non-fiction in many areas including Architecture, Antiques, Photography, Design, Fashion, History, Politics, Sociology, Anthropology, Law, Crime, Journalism, Education, Women’s Studies, Military, History, Travel/Adventure, Sports, Film, Dance, Music, Theater, Interior Design, Gardening, Geography, Philosophy, Religion, Mythology, Spirituality, Mental Health, Psychology, Health, Medicine, Diet/Nutrition, Fitness, Teaching, Science, Technology, Math, Nature, Economics, Finance & Business.