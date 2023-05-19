Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship

Phase II pruning project of shrubs at RiverWalk Park in Tarrytown will target shrubs located within planted beds. A 10-week part-time internship will allow prospective horticulture and park enthusiasts and/or professionals to become familiar with Public Horticulture.
Positions
Two part-time positions to form a team.
Sponsor
Hours of work – (10 weeks-May 1 through July 15, skipping July 4 week)
3 hours per day two days per week of field work totaling 6 hours per intern per week for 10 weeks. Mornings 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. weekdays.
Hourly wage
$15 per hour.
Experience
Landscaping, gardening, and/or park maintenance preferred but not required.
An interest in sustainable horticulture, native plants, and the preservation of community parks in Tarrytown a must.
Comments
