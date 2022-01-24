Letters to the editor

Friendly Reminder: Town Taxes Are Due Monday, January 31

January 24, 2022

To the Editor:

Just a friendly reminder that the 2nd half of your school taxes are due Monday, January 31st. The town of Greenburgh acts as a tax collector for the school district.  One can pay on line by clicking onto the following link:   https://www.greenburghny.com/190/Tax-Department. No fees are charged for on line payments. There is a fee charged if you pay by credit card.

Every February I receive calls from residents who forgot to pay  their taxxes and are assessed a large penalty (10%) for delayed payments. I personally believe that the penalties are excessive– they are not set by the town. And, a majority of the Board members believe that under NYS law penalties can’t be waived for any reason.   I’ve written to the State Comptroller’s office, hoping that the state would provide the town with the discretion to waive some penalties if there are legitimate hardships. In the past there have been hard luck stories: people who forgot to pay because a family member was dying of cancer, hospitalizations, etc…  Taxpayers have been assessed a 10% penalty even if one day late. I think the Board should have discretion to reduce penalties.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

In the meantime – we’re doing everything we can to remind taxpayers to pay on time. We have placed lawn sign reminders around town (see attached). At the bottom of each e mail sent by town employees to residents  there is a reminder . The Receiver of Taxes is sending out reminder notices to taxpayers who didn’t pay by mid January.

Please pay on time. We don’t want your penalty dollars. Just on time tax payments.

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election

Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election

January 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH) party that has dominated village politics for the past decade under seven-term...
Read More
Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History

Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History

January 23, 2022
-- By Lily Carey Regulating the temperature and climate of your home is no easy task – especially for a...
Read More
Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition

Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition

January 21, 2022
Less than three weeks after learning that she was one of 300 high school students nationwide to be named in...
Read More
New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response

New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response

January 21, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story, multi-family rental development proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown was recently met...
Read More
Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success

Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success

January 20, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- Tradition matters. There is no stronger testament to that than the success Irvington is enjoying following its...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program

Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program

January 19, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry is one of six area school districts that have been awarded funding from the New...
Read More
COVID Update: There’s Good News and There’s…More Good News

COVID Update: There’s Good News and There’s…More Good News

January 18, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was painful to watch, even if one wasn’t an actual victim of the Omicron surge that...
Read More
Harckham Secures $200K Grant for Pedestrian Safety in SH

Harckham Secures $200K Grant for Pedestrian Safety in SH

January 18, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senator Pete Harckham has secured $200,000 in state grant funding for the Village of Sleepy Hollow...
Read More
Reginald Lafayette, Former County Dem Chair and Co-Chair of Board of Elections, Dead at 69

Reginald Lafayette, Former County Dem Chair and Co-Chair of Board of Elections, Dead at 69

January 16, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Encomiums and eulogies poured in from Westchester politicians of both parties over the weekend after word spread...
Read More
Hendrickx Sworn In As Greenburgh Town Council Member

Hendrickx Sworn In As Greenburgh Town Council Member

January 14, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A former Hastings Democratic Party chair and county aide, Ellen Hendrickx was sworn in as a member...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
13 views
bookmark icon