Letters to the Editor Free Thanksgiving Meals Available Published 3 mins ago3 mins ago November 12, 2023 To the Editor: Please invite neighbors, friends, relatives (or yourself) who are on fixed incomes to participate in a free Thanksgiving meal at the Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center (now called the Westchester Community Health Center) on Thanksgiving Thursday November 23rd The center is located on 295 Knollwood Road, White Plains and the meals will be given between 11:30 and 1:30 PM. 1,000 Thanksgiving meals are being donated by Central Turf and Irrigation Supply of Elmsford. For the second consecutive year the Sorvillo family is sponsoring the entire meal. The food is being catered by Decicco & Sons fine grocers. The meal will be delicious! Making others smile has become a family tradition for this business and family. If you know of a church, synagogue, non profit that has a food pantry that could also benefit from this generous donation – please call my assistant, Krista Madsen at 914 989 1540 or kmadsen@greenburghny.com. We are distributing tickets on a first come first serve basis. One can also call Health Center patient advocate Estefania Matias at 914-686-7618. to make a reservation. I’d like to thank Central Turf and Irrigation Supply for caring about the less fortunate. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets November 12, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The trio collaboration of the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Public Schools of the... Read More Irvington News Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin November 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Newly-renovated space on North Astor Street offered Katherine Medina a chance to move her salon, Aesthetics by... Read More Tarrytown News Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness November 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Mail Street in Tarrytown is... Read More Irvington News Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest November 9, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- On a brisk early November afternoon, thirty-some Irvington Girl Scouts ranging from 4th to 8th grade tromped... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Dems Prevail in County Races November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The Democrats running for re-election as Trustees in Irvington, Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos, had no opposition... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to... Read More Irvington News Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle November 7, 2023 Abbott House, Irvington’s non-profit home for for children, families, and adults with complex needs, celebrated its 60th birthday with a... Read More School News Essay Contest For Westchester Students November 6, 2023 Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint