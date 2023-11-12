Sponsor
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

Free Thanksgiving Meals Available

November 12, 2023

To the Editor:
   Please invite neighbors, friends, relatives (or yourself) who are on fixed incomes to participate in a free Thanksgiving meal  at the Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center (now called the Westchester Community Health Center) on Thanksgiving Thursday November 23rd  The center is located on 295 Knollwood Road, White Plains and the meals will be given between 11:30 and 1:30 PM.
   1,000 Thanksgiving meals are being donated by Central Turf and Irrigation Supply of Elmsford. For the second consecutive year the Sorvillo family is sponsoring the entire meal. The food is being catered by Decicco & Sons fine grocers. The meal will be delicious!  Making others smile has become a family tradition for this business and family.
  If you know of a church, synagogue, non profit that has a food pantry  that could also benefit from this generous donation – please call my assistant, Krista Madsen at 914 989 1540 or kmadsen@greenburghny.com. We are distributing tickets on a first come first serve basis. One can also call Health Center patient advocate  Estefania Matias at 914-686-7618. to make a reservation.
  I’d like to thank Central Turf and Irrigation Supply for caring about the less fortunate.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets

Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets

November 12, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The trio collaboration of the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Public Schools of the...
Read More
Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin

Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin

November 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Newly-renovated space on North Astor Street offered Katherine Medina a chance to move her salon, Aesthetics by...
Read More
Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness

Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness

November 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Mail Street in Tarrytown is...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest

Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest

November 9, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- On a brisk early November afternoon, thirty-some Irvington Girl Scouts ranging from 4th to 8th grade tromped...
Read More
Dems Prevail in County Races

Dems Prevail in County Races

November 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the...
Read More
Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown

Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown

November 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the...
Read More
Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor

Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor

November 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The Democrats running for re-election as Trustees in Irvington, Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos, had no opposition...
Read More
Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry

Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry

November 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to...
Read More
Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle

Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle

November 7, 2023
Abbott House, Irvington’s non-profit home for for children, families, and adults with complex needs, celebrated its 60th birthday with a...
Read More
Essay Contest For Westchester Students

Essay Contest For Westchester Students

November 6, 2023
Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon