Free Thanksgiving Meals Available

November 12, 2023

To the Editor:

Please invite neighbors, friends, relatives (or yourself) who are on fixed incomes to participate in a free Thanksgiving meal at the Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center (now called the Westchester Community Health Center) on Thanksgiving Thursday November 23rd The center is located on 295 Knollwood Road, White Plains and the meals will be given between 11:30 and 1:30 PM.

1,000 Thanksgiving meals are being donated by Central Turf and Irrigation Supply of Elmsford. For the second consecutive year the Sorvillo family is sponsoring the entire meal. The food is being catered by Decicco & Sons fine grocers. The meal will be delicious! Making others smile has become a family tradition for this business and family.

If you know of a church, synagogue, non profit that has a food pantry that could also benefit from this generous donation – please call my assistant, Krista Madsen at 914 989 1540 or kmadsen@greenburghny.com. We are distributing tickets on a first come first serve basis. One can also call Health Center patient advocate Estefania Matias at 914-686-7618. to make a reservation.

I’d like to thank Central Turf and Irrigation Supply for caring about the less fortunate.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor