Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Free Reflectors Available in Greenburgh

December 1, 2023

I read your report “Fatality on Broadway in Tarrytown Highlights Longstanding Risks for Pedestrians”.   I am not familiar with the reasons for the fatality but would like to remind readers that the Town of Greenburgh has been distributing free reflectors to residents who walk at night and want to be seen. It’s very difficult to see  many pedestrians who walk at night and wear dark clothing. The free reflectors provide more visibility and reduce the chances of motorists hitting a pedestrian crossing the street or walking on a busy road.

The Greenburgh Town Hall is open from 9- 5 PM on weekdays at 177 Hillside Ave, White Plains (greenburgh). Earlier this year Phelps Hospital donated free reflectors to the town of Greenburgh which we have been distributing.  These reflectors can also be attached to bicycles, outerwear and backpacks to increase visibility to pedestrians and bike riders.  They have donated reflectors to the town in previous years and have partnered with the town -trying to help us reduce pedestrian deaths.

Readers can call me with any questions. My cell is 914 438 1343

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

