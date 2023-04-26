April 26, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Got a pond in your backyard? Are there fish in it? If not, Westchester County has a gift for you: minnows.

Sponsor



You know: the little silvery fish, small enough to hold in the palm of your hand (see photo). Why, you ask, would you want minnows? Because they eat mosquito larvae, which, left to their own devices, grow up to be mosquitos that are notorious carriers of diseases—notably West Nile Virus.

“These hungry minnows can help residents enjoy the outdoors even more as they keep mosquitos from breeding and biting you in your own backyard,” said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD.

If your pond already has fish (Koi, say, or Goldfish), you don’t need minnows, as these other fish also eat mosquito larvae. But there are other ways you can contribute to the war against mosquitoes, says Commissioner Amler.

“Mosquitoes can lay their eggs in a puddle, a flowerpot saucer or an old tire” she advises, “so it’s extremely helpful to clear your yard and the pavement around your home of buckets, pails and toys that collect standing water and pour out any water that remains after it rains.”

To get your free minnows, go to the Westchester County Airport, 2 Loop Road, West Harrison between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The fish will be distributed in watertight plastic bags, but bring your own bucket or pail to transport them, advises the County. And don’t take a side trip to the mall; go straight home, where you should release them into ponds that have at least eight inches of water.

“ Large areas of standing water on public property that cannot easily be removed should be reported to the Health Department at (914) 813-5000,” advises the Department. For more information, download the “Keep Healthy and Bug Off” brochure at http://health.westchestergov.com .