Free Hot Food Wednesday, December 30

By Robert Kimmel-- Providing meals for the needy, whose numbers have grown significantly during this year due to the...Read More
December 29, 2020
COVID Update: A Maelstrom of Messages
December 28, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Coronavirus infections are going in one direction—up—as they have been since mid-fall. Deliveries of new vaccines are...Read More
Harckham, Abinanti Announce Bills that Benefit Mount Pleasant
December 28, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti announced Monday two of their bills benefiting...Read More
County Now Providing Real-Time COVID Data for Each Municipality
December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— It’s almost as eye-catching as those yellow maps were, but Westchester County’s new COVID dashboard has the...Read More
Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID
December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Christopher Borsari, Superintendent of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in...Read More
Strata: A “Make Ahead” Holiday Breakfast Casserole- with Variations
December 22, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- The first time friends made me strata for Sunday brunch many years ago, I thought it was...Read More
COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming
December 21, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance
December 21, 2020
By W.B. King--- What do Miles Davis, Mae West, Taj Mahal, Arlo Guthrie, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley, B.B. King, Joan...Read More
Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns
December 21, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely,...Read More
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781
December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...Read More