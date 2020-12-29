Community Board

Free Hot Food Wednesday, December 30

• Bookmarks: 7

December 29, 2020

Share the News!
The Many Ways the Rivertowns Provide Food Support for the Needy

The Many Ways the Rivertowns Provide Food Support for the Needy

December 29, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--    Providing meals for the needy, whose numbers have grown significantly during this year due to the...
Read More
COVID Update: A Maelstrom of Messages

COVID Update: A Maelstrom of Messages

December 28, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Coronavirus infections are going in one direction—up—as they have been since mid-fall. Deliveries of new vaccines are...
Read More
Harckham, Abinanti Announce Bills that Benefit Mount Pleasant

Harckham, Abinanti Announce Bills that Benefit Mount Pleasant

December 28, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti announced Monday two of their bills benefiting...
Read More
County Now Providing Real-Time COVID Data for Each Municipality

County Now Providing Real-Time COVID Data for Each Municipality

December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— It’s almost as eye-catching as those yellow maps were, but Westchester County’s new COVID dashboard has the...
Read More
Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID

Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID

December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Christopher Borsari, Superintendent of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in...
Read More
Strata: A “Make Ahead” Holiday Breakfast Casserole- with Variations

Strata: A “Make Ahead” Holiday Breakfast Casserole- with Variations

December 22, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- The first time friends made me strata for Sunday brunch many years ago, I thought it was...
Read More
COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming

COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming

December 21, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance

Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance

December 21, 2020
By W.B. King---  What do Miles Davis, Mae West, Taj Mahal, Arlo Guthrie, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley, B.B. King, Joan...
Read More
Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns

Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns

December 21, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely,...
Read More
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781

Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781

December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...
Read More
7 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
23 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *