Free Flu Shots Available at Phelps as of November 28

November 25, 2020

Westchester County Department of Health & Phelps Hospital Announce FREE Flu Vaccination Clinics Beginning on 11/28

Westchester County Department of Health and Phelps Hospital will be hosting FREE flu vaccination clinics at Phelps Hospital, located at 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 beginning this Saturday, November 28.

These clinics are a partnership between the Westchester County Department of Health and Phelps Hospital.

Registration is required at: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900281

Dates are as follows:

· Saturday, November 28, 9:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m.

· Thursday, December 3, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

· Friday, December 4, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

· Saturday, December 5, 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.