Frederic Welsh, Jr.

March 18, 2021

Frederic John Welsh, Jr. a longtime Tarrytown resident, died March 16. He was 66.

He was born March 20, 1954 at Mitchell AFB on Long Island to Frederick John and Helen Kelsey Welsh. On July 16, 1983, he married Marie Louise Hill in Cooperstown, NY. He had worked for Con Edison as a construction manager.

Mr. Welsh was currently the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus St. Elmo Council #318 in Tarrytown. For many years he volunteered as Santa Claus for the Sleepy Hollow High School annual Breakfast with Santa.

A loving husband and devoted father, he is survived by his wife Louise and daughter Robin and her fiancé Spencer Jones. He is also survived by his brother Dennis Welsh and sister Kendal Welsh. He was predeceased by his brother Hubert.

