Frank T. Cresswell, 77

October 18, 2021

Frank T. Cresswell, of Sleepy Hollow, died on Oct. 9, 2021. He was 77 years old. Frank was born in Tarrytown on Feb. 25, 1944, to Frank and Grace Gallagher Cresswell. Frank served his country as a Paratrooper in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Frank attended St. Teresa Parochial School in North Tarrytown and was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School. He spent his career working at the General Motors plant in North Tarrytown and was a member of the VFW and an associate member of Tarrytown Fire Department Washington Engine Co. #2. Frank is survived by his sister Frances DiLeo and seven nieces and nephews, Faye DiLeo, Marianne Lattin, Michael D’Alessandro, Vincent DiLeo, Nancy D’Alessandro, Richard D’Alessandro, Jayne Turner and their families; he was predeceased by his sisters Grace and Margaret. He will be very much missed by those who were close to him. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and love to Frank’s caregiver, Debbie Misle, for her commitment, generosity and the care she provided to Frank during his illness.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. His funeral mass will be Friday at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to the VFW would be appreciated.

