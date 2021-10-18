Frank T. Cresswell, 77

October 18, 2021
Frank T. Cresswell, of Sleepy Hollow, died on Oct. 9, 2021. He was 77 years old. Frank was born in Tarrytown on Feb. 25, 1944, to Frank and Grace Gallagher Cresswell. Frank served his country as a Paratrooper in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Frank attended St. Teresa Parochial School in North Tarrytown and was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School. He spent his career working at the General Motors plant in North Tarrytown and was a member of the VFW and an associate member of Tarrytown Fire Department Washington Engine Co. #2. Frank is survived by his sister Frances DiLeo and seven nieces and nephews, Faye DiLeo, Marianne Lattin, Michael D’Alessandro, Vincent DiLeo, Nancy D’Alessandro, Richard D’Alessandro, Jayne Turner and their families; he was predeceased by his sisters Grace and Margaret. He will be very much missed by those who were close to him. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and love to Frank’s caregiver, Debbie Misle, for her commitment, generosity and the care she provided to Frank during his illness.
Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. His funeral mass will be Friday at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to the VFW would be appreciated.
Advertisement
October 19, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Village of Tarrytown Trustee Candidate Effie Phillips-Staley is the only non-incumbent on the Democratic and Tarrytown...
Read More
October 19, 2021
A new pale ale debuts on tap at Doubleday’s and The Bit in Dobbs Ferry this week: "Jacob the Warrior"...
Read More
October 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — At its Oct. 18 regular meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees agreed informally that it would...
Read More
October 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Though there are issues in Tarrytown that are subject to earnest, sometimes heated public debate —...
Read More
October 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — When Peter Bartolacci submitted plans to construct two-tiered retaining walls in the rear and side yards...
Read More
October 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel — Before everyone dives into squash recipes, apple pie baking and root vegetable roasts, take time to...
Read More
October 13, 2021
By Kevin Brown — Last Friday night (Oct. 8), the world seemed back to normal at Sleepy Hollow High School....
Read More
October 12, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Picket signs and hand-distributed flyers greeted cars at the gate of the prestigious Ardsley Country Club...
Read More
October 8, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Jose Regalado’s father, Francisco, would not allow him to play football until he reached the sixth grade...
Read More
October 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Family, friends and neighbors laid beloved World War II hero and public figure Armando "Chick" Galella...
Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.