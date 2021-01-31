Frank Delmerico, 75

January 31, 2021

Frank G. Delmerico, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died January 28. He was 75.

He was born April 27, 1945 in Tarrytown to Frank and (Mary Wicheck) Delmerico. He attended Tarrytown schools and went on to work for the Village of Tarrytown Sanitation Department.

Mr. Delmerico had been an Associate Member of Hope Hose of the Tarrytown Fire Department. He will be remembered for being a wonderful cook. He cooked for many fire department functions over the years.

He is survived by his sons Michael (Robin) of Wappingers Falls and Frank of Texas, as well as his grandson Harper Delmerico. He is also survived by his sister Marylyn McCormick. He was predeceased by his sister Rosalie.

