December 1, 2022

Francisco Bravo, a longtime resident of Tarrytown died November 25, 2022 at the age of 87. Francisco was born in Cuba on October 10, 1935 and was the son of Juan and Juana (Lahera) Bravo. He met and married his wife Irsis Rizo in Cuba shortly before they came to the United States on November 17, 1962.

Francisco had a long career as an auto mechanic and had retired from Scholz Buick in White Plains. He and his wife Irsis were very active in all aspects of the Lion’s Club. He was also an active member of the Tarrytown Seniors and fully enjoyed the activities and many trips they took over the years.

In addition to Irsis, his wife of more than 50 years, he is survived by his sons Raymond (Susan) and Frank (Serafina) and his grandchildren Victoria, Alexander, Frank, Isabella, and Joseph. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Magda Pena, her son Jose and many loving nieces and nephews. Francisco is also survived by Susan’s daughters Julia and Susan whom he and Irsis have become very close to in recent years. He was predeceased by his 12 siblings all of whom remained in Cuba.

Advertisement



Visitation will be on Friday from 4PM to 8PM at Coffey Funeral Home where services will be held at 6PM,

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Francisco Bravo, please visit our floral store.