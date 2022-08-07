Francesca Giuliano of Dobbs Ferry, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.She was 88.

Francesca was born in the village of Camposano, within the City of Naples, Italy, on

January 22, 1934. One of four children born to Giuseppe and Carolina (Giuliano) Vetrano, she was raised by her stepmother Filomena Vetrano. She married her future husband Michelangelo Giuliano in Camposano on December 19, 1958. She emigrated to America in 1959, originally settling in Astoria, Queens, before eventually moving to Dobbs Ferry in 1964.

Francesca worked as a seamstress for Saks Fifth Avenue in Astoria for many years, tailoring and altering designer clothing and wedding dresses. After moving, she took a position as a seamstress in Dobbs Ferry Hospital, where she continued to work for over 30 years. She liked to spend her free time with her grandchildren, cooking for her family and friends, and sketching designs for her own dresses. Francesca loved spending quality time with her friends, meeting up at her son’s pizzeria in Yorktown for a late Saturday night dinner.

Francesca is survived by her son Anthony and his wife Maria of Ardsley, NY; her son Joseph and his wife Marina of Bethel, CT; and her four grandchildren: Michael, Marisa, Caroline, and Joseph Giuliano. She is also survived by her brother Stefano of Milan, Italy, her brother Salvatore of Montreal, Canada, her sister Carolina (Vetrano) Balletta, along with countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Michelangelo, along with her parents, and her three sisters.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francesca’s memory to the Support Connection organization at www.supportconnection.org.