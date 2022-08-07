Obituaries Francesca Giuliano Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago August 7, 2022 Francesca Giuliano of Dobbs Ferry, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was 88. Francesca was born in the village of Camposano, within the City of Naples, Italy, on January 22, 1934. One of four children born to Giuseppe and Carolina (Giuliano) Vetrano, she was raised by her stepmother Filomena Vetrano. She married her future husband Michelangelo Giuliano in Camposano on December 19, 1958. She emigrated to America in 1959, originally settling in Astoria, Queens, before eventually moving to Dobbs Ferry in 1964. Francesca worked as a seamstress for Saks Fifth Avenue in Astoria for many years, tailoring and altering designer clothing and wedding dresses. After moving, she took a position as a seamstress in Dobbs Ferry Hospital, where she continued to work for over 30 years. She liked to spend her free time with her grandchildren, cooking for her family and friends, and sketching designs for her own dresses. Francesca loved spending quality time with her friends, meeting up at her son’s pizzeria in Yorktown for a late Saturday night dinner. Francesca is survived by her son Anthony and his wife Maria of Ardsley, NY; her son Joseph and his wife Marina of Bethel, CT; and her four grandchildren: Michael, Marisa, Caroline, and Joseph Giuliano. She is also survived by her brother Stefano of Milan, Italy, her brother Salvatore of Montreal, Canada, her sister Carolina (Vetrano) Balletta, along with countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Michelangelo, along with her parents, and her three sisters. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francesca’s memory to the Support Connection organization at www.supportconnection.org. Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Government & Politics Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary August 4, 2022 HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August... Read More Environmental News Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear August 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of... Read More Environmental News Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste August 4, 2022 By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!... Read More Government & Politics League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates August 3, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New... Read More Government & Politics Democratic Congressional Candidates Make Cases in LOWV Forum August 2, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The four 16th Congressional District candidates jockeying for the Democratic line in an August 23 primary hoped... Read More Local Charities An Innovative Continuum of Services for Westchester Residents with Developmental Disabilities August 1, 2022 Whether helping a family to secure an early intervention evaluation for a young child, preparing young adults to enter the... Read More Tarrytown News Campers Entertained By Funny Visitor July 29, 2022 Kids at the Pierson Park Day Camp got a special treat Friday when Macaroni the Clown took center stage at... Read More Community News Government & Politics Tarrytown News Tarrytown Exploring Locations for Cannabis Dispensaries July 29, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is looking at establishing an area for cannabis dispensaries to possibly do business.... Read More Tarrytown News Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night July 28, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It’s one of the busiest stretches of road in the Hudson Valley—nearly two miles of pavement that... Read More Arts & Entertainment RiverArts To Present Ballet Hispánico at Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st July 28, 2022 The Tarrytown Music Hall will share its space with RiverArts on Saturday, October 1, 2022 to present a special evening... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint