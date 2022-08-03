Frances Scaperrotta

Advertisement
August 3, 2022

Born August 11, 1928 to Laura Orlando and Joseph DiChiara, Frances was the youngest of five. Raised in Irvington, NY above the Family restaurant “JOE’S” with siblings Norphrie, Annie, Mikey and Lenny. She loved her siblings and adored her nephews and nieces. Howie and Laura. Joe and Freddie. Rosaria and Georgie. Fred, Lorrie, Michael and Joseph. Lennie, Norman, James and Peter.

Growing up in a family restaurant and being the youngest, meant running home from school during lunch to wait on tables and baby sit nights.

One evening at The Embassy Theater in Dobbs Ferry, she meets the young Man of her dreams. A polite and handsome Sailor with black curly hair and a million dollar smile, stepped aside to let Frances use the water fountain. It must have been “Love at First Sight” because 2 years later on April 23,1949 Christopher M. Scaperrotta married Frances DiChiara. They moved to Main Street Dobbs Ferry and lived among Scappy Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and lifelong friends. Frances found another Restaurant in her life. “Scappy’s Harmony Inn.”

She was never alone. She had Brother and Sister in-laws looking after her, Dom and Connie, Johnny and Nan, Eddie and Marie and their children. Ramona, Debbie, Annette, Francine, Christopher and Susan. Nannine Julianne and Eddie Frances and Christy had three daughters Christine (Bill) Joanne (Neal) AnnMarie (Pat)

In 1958 they moved to Ardsley. Frances had a flair for dressing and decorating. She turned the “starter home” as she called it; into a doll house and never left.

She was a great cook and baker and knew how to stretch a meal. Christy loved inviting couples home. Unannounced on Sunday 2 couples would walk down the driveway with Dad…Another lb. of Ziti was thrown in the pot.

They were lovers and never fell out of love. They made special time for them. Her family grew and they were blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jenna &Luke Sheehan w/Luke Trey and Naomi Kristi Salmon w/ Lia Nichole & Jesse Bran w/ Chloe and Mila Neal Robert and Patrick Michael

