Frances K. Bushell, 58

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frances K. Bushell, age 58, on December 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Fran was born on January 7, 1962 to Katherine (Loughlin) and Carmelo Camillieri of North Tarrytown, NY. She graduated Sleepy Hollow High School in 1980. Fran married the love of her life, Paul Bushell, on October 11, 1986 at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow, NY.
Fran is survived by her beloved husband Paul, her mother Katherine (Kay), her brothers, Sal (Christine), John (Regina), C. Joseph (Christine), Paul (Ilene) and cousins Sal and Ava Guastella. Fran is also predeceased by her father Carmelo (1994). She is loved and adored by all her nieces and nephews and known as Aunt Fran to many others as well.
All who were lucky enough to have known Fran will miss her fierce, fun-loving spirit, sense of humor and sincere caring for others. She was truly one of a kind, and we are all blessed to have known her.
A memorial celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
December 21, 2020
December 23, 2020
December 23, 2020
December 22, 2020
December 21, 2020
December 21, 2020
December 21, 2020
December 20, 2020
December 19, 2020
December 19, 2020
December 18, 2020
