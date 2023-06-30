Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Published 45 seconds ago45s ago Fireworks at Pierson Park are expected to start about 9:30 p.m. (photo by Margaret Fox) June 29, 2023 The Fireworks display will take place from a barge on the Hudson River on the SH/TT line – It may be seen from most parks at the riverfront – and nearby streets. Both Villages are sharing the cost of the fireworks.Sponsor Please note: The bottom of Beekman Avenue will be closed at Clinton Street by 6:00pm – The H bridge in Tarrytown will be closed by 5:30pm – Vehicles will not be able to get throught once roads are closed. *Whether legal or illegal, fireworks are dangerous explosives that can cause life-changing injuries if handled improperly. The Village of Sleepy Hollow ~ Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow June 29, 2023 The Fireworks display will take place from a barge on the Hudson River on the SH/TT line - It may be seen... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Sherwood Forest Comes to Irvington This July 13-16! June 29, 2023 By Brad Ogden-- Irvington Theater and its Arts Partner River’s Edge Theatre Company have teamed up once again in a... Read More Irvington News Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend June 28, 2023 Field and Fork, a non-profit that promotes sustainable food distribution throughout the state, is launching a new program this weekend,... Read More Irvington News Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation June 28, 2023 Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation June 25, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo---- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK June 25, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Earning good grades has come easily to Naomi Vladeck. Translating academic success into a purposeful life, however,... Read More Community News Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry June 24, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns June 24, 2023 As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! June 23, 2023 Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! Summer Reading is June 26 through August 18! This year’s theme is All... Read More School News Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2023 June 22, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony June 17 at Matthiessen Park.... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint