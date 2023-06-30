Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

June 29, 2023

The Fireworks display will take place from a barge on the Hudson River on the SH/TT line – It may be seen from most parks at the riverfront – and nearby streets.

Both Villages are sharing the cost of the fireworks.

Sponsor

Please note : The bottom of Beekman Avenue will be closed at Clinton Street by 6:00pm –

The H bridge in Tarrytown will be closed by 5:30pm – Vehicles will not be able to get throught once

roads are closed.

*Whether legal or illegal, fireworks are dangerous explosives that can cause life-changing injuries if handled improperly.

The Village of Sleepy Hollow ~