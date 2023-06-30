Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

Fireworks at Pierson Park are expected to start about 9:30 p.m. (photo by Margaret Fox)
June 29, 2023

The Fireworks display will take place from a barge on the Hudson River on the SH/TT line – It may be seen from most parks at the riverfront – and nearby streets.

Both Villages are sharing the cost of the fireworks.

Please note: The bottom of Beekman Avenue will be closed at Clinton Street by 6:00pm –
The H bridge in Tarrytown will be closed by 5:30pm –  Vehicles will not be able to get throught once
roads are closed. 

*Whether legal or illegal, fireworks are dangerous explosives that can cause life-changing injuries if handled improperly.

The Village of Sleepy Hollow ~

Read or leave a comment on this story...

June 29, 2023
