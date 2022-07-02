Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park

July 2, 2022

Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town.

On Monday, July 4, the Village of Tarrytown will be hosting a waterfront celebration at Pierson Park. Food trucks will be set up in Parking Lot E (Recreation Lot) starting at 5 p.m.

A concert with the band Kick-Start Charlie will be held at Pierson Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by joint-Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown sponsored fireworks that usually start at about 9:30 p.m.

Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., once the Commuter Lots and Recreation Lots west of the train tracks are full, the H-Bridge will close to further traffic, and the entrance into Hudson Harbor at Division Street will close to through traffic.