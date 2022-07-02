Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park Published 12 hours ago12h ago • Bookmarks: 15 Fireworks at Pierson Park are expected to start about 9:30 p.m. (photo by Margaret Fox) July 2, 2022 Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4, the Village of Tarrytown will be hosting a waterfront celebration at Pierson Park. Food trucks will be set up in Parking Lot E (Recreation Lot) starting at 5 p.m. A concert with the band Kick-Start Charlie will be held at Pierson Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by joint-Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown sponsored fireworks that usually start at about 9:30 p.m.Advertisement Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., once the Commuter Lots and Recreation Lots west of the train tracks are full, the H-Bridge will close to further traffic, and the entrance into Hudson Harbor at Division Street will close to through traffic. Advertisement Historic Rivertowns Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly July 2, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park July 2, 2022 Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,... Read More Health News Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair July 1, 2022 The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr.... Read More Rivertowns Sports On a Course to Greatness June 30, 2022 By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel... Read More Irvington News At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground June 29, 2022 The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist... Read More Government & Politics Top News Shimsky Soundly Defeats Abinanti in Democratic Primary June 29, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky will likely be heading to Albany next year after defeating six-term incumbent... Read More Health News Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child June 28, 2022 VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents: For general... Read More Government & Politics Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics June 28, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board... Read More Government & Politics Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights June 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The weekend was supposed to be a celebration of gay rights. Pride rallies and parades as Pride... Read More Sleepy Hollow News A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow June 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered... Read More 15 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint