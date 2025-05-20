Four Vie for Three Seats on Dobbs Ferry Board of Education

May 19, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Four candidates are running for three open seats May 20 on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Education.

With trustees Jean Lucasey and Shannon Stringer opting not to seek new terms, Darren Wood is the lone incumbent in the race that also includes Disan Davis, Sudha Reddy and Mindy Walker.

Support our Sponsors



All four board hopefuls participated in a League of Women Voters online forum last week where they fielded questions and talked about their reasons for wanting to serve the school district for the next three years.

Wood, a teacher for more than 20 years, stressed his experience on the board and the learning curve involved in becoming an effective board member.

“The role is challening and the learning curve is very steep,” he said. “I’m proud of the work we have done the last three years. To serve is really beautiful in and of itself.”

Walker, an Executive Editor at The Week Junior magazine and a resident of Dobbs Ferry for more than 20 years, is looking to continue her volunteer involvement with the district, where she has two children at the high school.

“I want to maintain our education excellence that our three schools have,” she said. “I would be so honored to serve on the board and make our schools a happy place for students , teachers and staff.”

Reddy, an epidemiologist and 13-year resident of the village, said she believes in a data driven approach.

“I hope to join the board, learn a lot and contribute to the community,” she said. “I really understand the value of listening to all views. I would really love to be part of the team to support the schools.”

Davis, a former teacher who serves on the Dobbs Ferry Parks and Recreation Commission, said her experience in STEM education would be an asset to the Board of Education.

“I want to do my part and invest in the district,” she said.

Voting for the Board of Education and the district’s proposed $59.8 million budget, which carries a 3.18% tax levy increase, will take place in the high school gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.