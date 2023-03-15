Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Five Incumbents Seeking Reelection in Tarrytown Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 4 (L-R:) Effie Phillips-Staley, Mayor Karen Brown, Becky McGovern and David Kim. March 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Four incumbents on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees will be seeking reelection in November. At the top of the Democratic ticket is Mayor Karen Brown, who is running for her second two-year term. The 28-year village resident, who is founder and co-owner of Hudson Barter Exchange with her husband, Kevin, served five years as a trustee prior to being elected mayor in 2021.Sponsor Joining Brown on the ticket for three available trustee seats are Becky McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley. McGovern, a retired teacher, has been on the board for the last 16 years and has served as deputy mayor to Brown. Kim, who formerly served on the village Zoning Board of Appeals, is seeking his second full two-year term. He was first appointed to fill an unexpired term. Kim is an architect, urban designer and developer focused on long term, regenerative development of existing neighborhoods and districts. He has been a resident of Tarrytown since 2016. Phillips-Staley is also running for a second term. A resident of Tarrytown since 2016, Phillips-Staley is an experienced non-profit executive with a 27-year work history in social justice, art education and museums. She previously directed the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, where she worked to champion educational equity in TUFSD’s public schools. Village Justice Kyle McGovern rounds out the Democratic slate as he seeks a fourth four-year term on the bench. The candidates are currently gathering signatures to qualify for the November 7 election. It remains to be seen if the incumbents will face any opposition. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Five Incumbents Seeking Reelection in Tarrytown March 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Four incumbents on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees will be seeking reelection in November. At the top... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Amidst the Banking “Maelstrom” Irvington’s Sunnyside Stands Firm March 14, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- The sudden implosion last week of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sent shudders through the national and... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Luck of the Irish Prevails Once More March 12, 2023 Sandwiched between wintry weather past and near future, the resumption of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick's Day Parade on March... Read More Community NewsSpecial Danger + Opportunity March 11, 2023 Returning Crisis to its diseased roots By Krista Madsen-- The best way to begin a story is in medias res,... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Democrats Nominate Slate That Will Extend Their Domination of Irvington Board March 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats held their nominating convention on Zoom March 9th, endorsing candidates for mayor and two trustee... Read More Arts & Entertainment When Bruce Hornsby Plays the Tarrytown Music Hall ‘Anything Can Happen’ March 10, 2023 By W.B. King-- On his 2022 critically acclaimed record, ‘Flicted, three-time Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby did something he’s never done... Read More Environmental NewsGreenburgh News Westchester Power’s Doubled Electricity Charge Burns Consumers March 10, 2023 By Alexander Roberts-- Timing is everything. For most of 2022, Westchester Power, a program of the non-profit consortium Sustainable Westchester,... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry March 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- The date and polling places have been set for a permissive referendum in the Village of Dobbs... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow News A Newly Anointed “Youth Poet Laureate” Plans to Take Her Job Seriously March 7, 2023 By Aurora Horn— Meet Alexa Murphy, a 16-year-old junior at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and a resident of... Read More Historic Rivertowns Washington Irving’s Sketch Book Intro, Excerpt 3: The Final Years March 6, 2023 By Krista Madsen-- This is the third and last installment excerpt from a new introduction by Krista Madsen for Washington... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint