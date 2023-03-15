Sponsor
Five Incumbents Seeking Reelection in Tarrytown

(L-R:) Effie Phillips-Staley, Mayor Karen Brown, Becky McGovern and David Kim.
March 14, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Four incumbents on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees will be seeking reelection in November.

At the top of the Democratic ticket is Mayor Karen Brown, who is running for her second two-year term. The 28-year village resident, who is founder and co-owner of Hudson Barter Exchange with her husband, Kevin, served five years as a trustee prior to being elected mayor in 2021.

Joining Brown on the ticket for three available trustee seats are Becky McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley.

McGovern, a retired teacher, has been on the board for the last 16 years and has served as deputy mayor to Brown.

Kim, who formerly served on the village Zoning Board of Appeals, is seeking his second full two-year term. He was first appointed to fill an unexpired term. Kim is an architect, urban designer and developer focused on long term, regenerative development of existing neighborhoods and districts. He has been a resident of Tarrytown since 2016.

Phillips-Staley is also running for a second term. A resident of Tarrytown since 2016, Phillips-Staley is an experienced non-profit executive with a 27-year work history in social justice, art education and museums. She previously directed the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, where she worked to champion educational equity in TUFSD’s public schools.

Village Justice Kyle McGovern rounds out the Democratic slate as he seeks a fourth four-year term on the bench.

The candidates are currently gathering signatures to qualify for the November 7 election. It remains to be seen if the incumbents will face any opposition.

 

 

 

